Wilma J. Voigts, 93, of Dwight, IL. was called home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Arc of Dwight Nursing Home.

Funeral Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Dwight, IL at 12pm on Friday, March 22, 2024. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the services at the church starting at 10am. With burial to follow the services at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery also in Dwight. Memorials in honor of Wilma may be made to the United Methodist Church in Dwight or Caring Pregnancy Center in Pontiac, IL.

Wilma was born in Dallas City, Illinois on March 27, 1930, to Charles Conrad and Ora (Lowe) Rodeffer. She married Herbert “Herb” Voigts on September 9, 1951 in LaHarpe, IL. He passed away September 3, 2019.

Surviving family include daughter: Cynthia (Mark) Dabbs of Dwight; sons, Randall A. (Karen) Voigts of Whitehall, IL, Daniel (Sharon) Voigts of Dwight; sister, Betty Olson of Carthage, IL; sister-in-law, Ann Marsh of rural Dwight; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Susan Voigts, sisters, Virginia Rich, Evelyn Carter and brothers, Wayne, Kenneth and Richard Rodeffer; grandson-in-law, Timothy Harms.

She graduated from ISU with a bachelor’s degree and went on to teach locally at Dwight, Kinsman, South Wilmington and Mazon Schools until her retirement in 1996. She was a current and devoted member of the United Methodist Church of Dwight. She volunteered at the Caring Pregnancy Center in Pontiac, IL

