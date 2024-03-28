Vera was born on March 19, 1956, to John B. and Eileen V. Fitzpatrick in Streator, Illinois and grew up in the close-knit community of Dwight. She graduated from DTHS in 1974. Following her graduation, Vera worked in the family Fishery Management business and the Dwight Ambulance Services before embarking on a fulfilling career in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Vera spent her time pursuing her passion for crafts, expanding her Department Village 56 collection, and spending time with family and friends. An annual highlight for Vera was hosting Dwight Harvest Days where she took joy in bringing family and friends together. Her life in Dwight was filled with fond memories and friendships that would last a lifetime.

Vera was predeceased by John B. and Eileen V. Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her four siblings, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be forever remembered for her sense of humor, kindness, and contributions to the many lives she touched.

Vera will be inurned at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Dwight, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family has created an online guestbook for memories and photographs to be shared. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com. Her legacy will be carried on by the cherished memories shared by her loving family, lifetime friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

