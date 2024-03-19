LaVonne Landers, 85, of Ft. Myers, Florida, peacefully passed away on March 16, 2024. She was born on December 18, 1938, in Campus, Illinois, to the late Harry and Mae (Haskins) Nielsen. LaVonne, affectionately known as “Von,” was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Von was a beacon of kindness, love, and generosity, always ready to lend a compassionate ear and offer words of encouragement to those around her. Her warm spirit and unwavering support touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Von’s love story with her husband, Harry J. Landers, was nothing short of extraordinary. Their whirlwind romance blossomed into a lifelong partnership characterized by passion and devotion. Throughout Harry’s naval career, Von stood by his side, accompanying him to various duty stations, including San Diego and Pearl Harbor, where she also served in civil service roles. Together, they navigated the challenges and joys of military life, raising their two daughters along the way.

Following Harry’s retirement, they returned to Harry’s hometown of Dwight, IL, in 1979, where Von cherished reuniting with old friends and making new memories. Eventually, they settled in Ft. Myers 32 years ago, where Von worked as the Bell Tower Mall Office Receptionist until her retirement in 2017. In her leisure time, she found joy in traveling, dining out, and crocheting heartfelt gifts for her loved ones.

LaVonne is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Harry, daughter Susan Bouachri and her husband Djamel, grandchildren Christian, Yasmine, and Jared, all of New York; daughter Kathleen and grand-doggie Bee of Cape Coral; sister Dee Shade and husband Boyd of Kankakee, Illinois; and special niece Debbie Schurman and husband Brian of Peotone, Illinois.

A Memorial Service to celebrate LaVonne’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 2 pm at Fort Myers Memorial Garden Funeral Home.

Rest in peace, beloved LaVonne. Your love and spirit will forever remain in our hearts, guiding and inspiring us. We love you always and cherish the memories we shared together.