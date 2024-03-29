Gregory Joseph Standley 45 of Dwight, Illinois, passed away on March 27, 2024, at his home.

Greg was born on August 20, 1978, a son of Johnnie Gibson (mother) and Marty (Penny) Standley. He married Jennifer Standley on July 4th, 2009, in Minooka IL. She survives in Dwight, Il. Also surviving are his children, Bo (Paige) Standley, Hailey and Kelsie Transou; his grandchildren, CaroleLynn Transou, Sonya and Katana Ford; seven brothers Gary (Heather) Hively, Mark Standley, Ritchie Walker, Billie Standley, Payton (Kayla) Hutchens, Parrish (Brionna Kearby) Hutchens, Palmer (Logan) Hutchens and two sisters Paige Stamper and Preslie Hutchens; paternal grandmother Mary Standley, father-in-law Jay Transou; sister-in-law Janelle Lampman and multiple nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law CaroleAnn Transou, paternal grandfather Darrell Standley and maternal grandmother Zelda Gibson.

He was loved and cherished by many people. His legacy will be carried on by the cherished memories shared by his loving family, lifetime friends and all who had the good fortune of knowing him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the UC Davis Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 W. Washington Street in Morris. A memorial service for Greg will follow at 2:00 pm. A luncheon will be held after the memorial service from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at the American Legion located at 212 West Washington Street in Morris.

