Morris Hospital Pulmonary RN Discusses Better Breathing at Free Community Program

February 19, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Individuals wanting to learn about various conditions that affect respiratory health are invited to a free program presented by a Morris Hospital pulmonary rehabilitation nurse on Tuesday, March 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee Street in downtown Morris. The program, “Learn More, Breathe Better,” is open to the community as part of the Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s new Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series.

In addition to talking about the different types of breathing conditions, Morris Hospital Pulmonary Rehabilitation Charge RN Patti Holmberg will discuss prevention of breathing conditions, along with techniques to improve breathing.

To register, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.jolietymca.org and enter “Learn More, Breathe Better” in the search bar.