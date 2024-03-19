The MVK Senior met March 19, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion for a lunch provided by CNN and furnished by the “Upper Crust ” from Yorkville

Happy Birthday was sung for Carol Bryant, Paul Page, Judy Shelton and Yvone Hughes. A get well card was sent to Connie Grieff. Door prizes were won by Shirley Peterson, June Elam and Diane Bumgarner.

The Secretary and Treasurer reports were read and approved by Joe Sereno and 2nd by Jan Alsbury.

The next meeting will be held April 16, 2024 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting. Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-914-1590 ) to make a reservation.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. Also, a silent prayer was said for the EMT’s, Police and Firemen, and ill and deceased members