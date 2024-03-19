LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS PARTICIPATING IN TRAINING LEADING TO STATE AND NATIONAL CERTIFICATION

Champaign, Illinois – Local firefighter, Austin Radecki, from the Dwight Fire Protection District, is enrolled in the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) Basic Operations Firefighter/NFPA Firefighter I (BOF) Blended course. This 18-week training program is designed to give firefighters the training needed to operate safely and effectively on the fireground. Unlike a traditional resident fire training academy, the BOF program affords students a flexible training schedule with the use of instructor supported online classrooms and regional training locations for hands-on practical training. Students complete nine hands-on practical weekends at regional sites across Illinois, including Cherry Valley, Marion, and Streator. Training sites rotate regularly throughout the state to allow for accessibility for all who want to train.

The BOFProgram is offered at no cost to Illinois students and departments thanks to a grant offered through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM). Upon successful completion, the student will meet OSFM and national NFPA Firefighter I requirements for certification. All are distinguished achievements and a statement of success and an indisputable mark of performance belonging to individual fire service professionals. Dwight should be proud to have such outstanding and well-trained fire service personnel in its community.