Pursuant ot the requirements of 10 ILCS 5/25-11, James Carley, Chairperson of the Livingston County Board is announcing that there is a vacancy in Livingston County Board District #3 with the passing of County Board Member Mark Runyon effective February 27, 2024. By statute, this vacancy shall be filled within sixty (60) days by appointment of the Chairperson of the County Board, with the advice and consent of the County Board.

The appointed individual shall be someone from the same political party (Republican), 18 years of age, shall be a United States citizen, resident of the county for at least one year prior ot the appointment, is a registered voter in District #3 and shall serve through November 30, 2024. County Board District #3 consists of the following townships: Avoca, Bele Prairie, Charlotte, Chatsworth, Eppards Point, Fayette, Forrest, Germanville, Indian Grove, Nebraska, Pike, Pleasant Ridge, Saunemin, Sullivan and Waldo. The vacated position shall be filled by election in the General Election on November 5, 2024.

The Chairman wil announce hte appointment at the Thursday, April 1, 2024 meeting of the County Board. Persons interested ni applying for this appointment aer asked ot submit a letter of interest to County Board Chairperson James Carley no later than Thursday, March 28, 2024 to:

James Carley

Chairperson County Board Office

12 W. Madison Street

Pontiac, I. 61764