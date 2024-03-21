ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEKS PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE IN A DEATH INVESTIGATION IN GRUNDY COUNTY

BRACEVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation surrounding the death of 23-year-old Destiny Dixon of Galesburg, IL.

On January 1, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., ISP responded to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on Interstate 55 northbound near Braceville, in Grundy County. A vehicle crashed and rolled over on Interstate 55, and the driver was trapped inside his vehicle. Destiny Dixon, the mother of two young daughters, was among multiple good Samaritans who stopped to help the driver. Dixon was standing near the rolled vehicle when another motorist drove through the crash scene at a high rate of speed, striking Dixon and another male subject. Dixon later died as a result of her injuries.

The offending driver fled the scene northbound on Interstate 55 and was last seen in the area of the Interstate 55 and Interstate 80 interchange. The vehicle has been identified as a dark grey 2010-2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor. The Mitsubishi sustained significant damage to the front left corner, left side headlight, and left side mirror.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Cary Morin at 779-243-4770, or Grundy County Crime Stoppers at 815-942-6645. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Stock Photo of Dark Grey 2010-2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor