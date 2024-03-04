ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO FOR OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MCLEAN COUNTY

LEXINGTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into the officer involved shooting on February 24, 2024 at 12:42 p.m. on Interstate 55 northbound near Lexington, milepost 177. ISP officers responded to a call of a man with a gun and shots fired involving two vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the interstate. When officers arrived, a subject from one of the vehicles, 37-year-old Trayvon Little, pointed a firearm towards officers. Officers exchanged gunfire with Little, who was fatally struck and later pronounced deceased. There were no other injuries. Subsequent investigation has confirmed Little fired a shot from inside his vehicle in the direction of another vehicle before ISP officers arrived on scene.

In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking https://youtu.be/OVZCZST0_OI.

This video is being released after consultation with and authorization by the McLean County State’s Attorney. ISP provided Little’s family the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by ISP and is under review by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.







