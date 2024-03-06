March 5
Last night the 8th VB season ended with a loss to St. George in regionals.
Feb 27
Congratulations to the 7th Grade Volleyball Team on winning the Regional Championship last night against Dwight. The Tigers came out strong from the beginning and never let up defeating Dwight in two sets, 25-4,25-11. They now hold a season record of 20 wins and 1 loss. Congratulations to Lily Eddy for receiving the IESA Sportsmanship Award as well.
The Tigers will face Ford Heights Cottage Grove on Monday for the sectional title in Ford Heights. Let’s keep it rolling!
Jan 31
The GSWB 7th and 8th-grade volleyball teams faced off against Tri-Point on January 31st.
Lily Buck with 4 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs.
Jan 29
The GSWB 7th and 8th-grade volleyball teams traveled to Coal City on January 24th.
Jan 23
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams faced Dwight on January 23rd.
They improve to 6-0 on the season and stand at 4-0 in the IVC Conference.
Jan 18
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Morris Saratoga on January 18th for an exciting IVC Conference matchup.
They now have a regular season record of 6-0 and an IVC Conference record of 3-0.
Both wins came from teamwork and communication. Every single player had a job to do and they succeeded. They played their hearts out, cheered each other on, and worked together as a team both on and off of the court. Keep it up!
Jan 17
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Grand Ridge on January 17th.
The 7th grade team won in 3 sets 25–14, 20-25, 25-16.
Jan 16
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams played MVK in their first home match on January 11th.
The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–16, 25-18.
Jan 10
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Seneca for their first IVC match on January 10th.
The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–7, 25-17.
Jan 8
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Saunemin on January 8th.
The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–2, 25-19.
Jan 4
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Odell on January 4th.
The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25-16, 25-14.