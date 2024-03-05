The GSWB Lady Tigers are State Bound after defeating Ford Heights Cottage Grove in the Sectional Championship 25-9, 25-9. The Tigers are now 21-1 this season. They will head to Brimfield High School this Friday, March 8 to take on Kinmundy South Central in the IESA State Tournament. Congratulations goes out to Kaylee Tousignant for being awarded the IESA Outstanding Sportsmanship pin for the Sectional Championship.

Back Row: Coach Heather Muzzarelli, Asst. Coach Macy McDowell, Haley Burch, Kinzie Molle, Makayla Winnie, Brynn Christensen, Leah Olson, Lyla Cacello, Chloe Biros, Asst. Coach Kira Gleason

Front Row: Kylan Colabuono, Lily Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant, Autumn Manzello, Ellie Marquez, Gigi Gil-Montano