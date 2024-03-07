The Gardner-South Wilmington High School National Honor Society held their Induction ceremony on Wednesday, March 6. Thirteen new members were inducted into the Athena Chapter of the National Honor Society. Pictured are the new members. Terese Kukman is the National Honor Society adviser at GSW HS. She will be retiring this year from education after twenty-three years at GSW HS and thirty-four in education. She has been the NHS adviser for twenty-one years.

FR -Isabella Dinelli, Grace Olsen, Charlee Funes, Gabriella Harvey, Annabelle Pumfrey, and Madeline Simms BR – Madison Wright, Kayla Scheuber, Luca Byers, Owen Vitko, Aiden Himes, Nina Siano, and Britney Fatlan