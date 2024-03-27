Gardner Village Board

March 25, 2024

By Don Phillips

Gardner village board met in regular session Monday evening, opening their business with the approval of the March 11 minutes, payment of the bills, and approval of the Treasurer’s report.

The board discussed and approved a bid for three doors and frames in the water treatment building. The board chose to purchase a fiberglass composite door with an aluminum frame for the chlorine room to hold up better to the chlorine, and traditional doors for the double door. The fiberglass door not included in the bid presented at the last meeting was included in the revision and the board approved the bid from S&J for $10,685. Commissioner Tim Hill anticipates a 4-5 week lead time and work completed in one day.

The board reviewed and approved the Certificate of Authority for State of Illinois Contracts for state contracts. The certificate allows the Mayor or Finance Commissioner to sign contracts to avoid bottlenecks.

The board discussed and approved the refuse contract with Homewood Disposal, the current provider. The contract includes a price increase of 5% each year for each year of the 5-year contract.

The board discussed and approved funding for activities on Zip Code Day, Tuesday June 4, 2024 (6/04/24). Dawn Mack provided the board with an activities list and projected costs for the event. Proposed events for the board to consider include bingo, inflatable bounce-house, obstacle course, dunk tank, face painting, local vendor food booths, craft vendor fair, food vendors, photo scavenger hunt, music, time capsule, reveal of the Little Library, and an outdoor movie. Vendors include Beans & Bites, American Legion, Heroes & Helpers. Fossil Ridge Library is paying the $400 fee for the movie, and the organizers will be selling yard signs, buttons, T-shirts and other memorabilia.

The board discussed and approved a donation for the GSW High School Prom Lock-In. The donation will be $200.

Commissioner Tim Hill reported the village rolled over 5 CD’s for 15 months each. The roofs on the village buildings were inspected, with the water treatment plant roof getting close to needing replacement. Commissioner Erik Smith spoke to several vendors regarding posts for the new village welcome signs. Options include pressure-treated wood, vinyl or aluminum-wrapped wood, aluminum, and various sizes and strengths. In addition to post options, the board also discussed permitting for the sign placement.

Village Engineer Casey McCollom reported the GIS locating of the water and sewer system is moving forward.