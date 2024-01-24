Gardner South Wilmington High School
Math Team Dynasty!
Light the V for the GSW Math Team! The team won the RVC Conference Meet for the 11th consecutive year! Aiden Himes and Kaden Cavaness placed 1st for their oral presentation on Log Equations! Olivia Siano and Madison Grivetti placed 1st in their oral presentation on Voting Techniques! Shout out to all these kids who have worked all week to prepare for this competition! They all work so hard and deserve the recognition! We are so proud of them!
The students names are as follows:
From left to right:
Back Row- Jack Popplewell, Kaden Cavaness, Landyn Phillips, Hunter Partilla, Kayla Scheuber, Alison Howard, Cheyenne Jett, Roman Faletti, Aubrey Male, Madison Grivetti
Front Row- Madison Wright, Nina Siano, Hayden Partilla, Robbie Shutes, Tyler Wilkey, Aiden Himes, Luca Byers, Jarrek Hirsch, Olivia Siano
Oralists- Roman Faletti, Kaden Cavaness, Aiden Himes, Olivia Siano, Madison Grivetti