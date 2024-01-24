Gardner South Wilmington High School

Math Team Dynasty!

Light the V for the GSW Math Team! The team won the RVC Conference Meet for the 11th consecutive year! Aiden Himes and Kaden Cavaness placed 1st for their oral presentation on Log Equations! Olivia Siano and Madison Grivetti placed 1st in their oral presentation on Voting Techniques! Shout out to all these kids who have worked all week to prepare for this competition! They all work so hard and deserve the recognition! We are so proud of them!

The students names are as follows: