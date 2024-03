Essex United Methodist Church Closure

After much prayer and discernment, Essex United Methodist Church, 114 Waverly in Essex, IL, announces its closing. As with many small churches in rural communities, we have experienced diminishing attendance and increased financial upkeep on our historic church building, and we have succumbed to the need to close.

Our final service will be held on Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m., with a time of fellowship to follow.