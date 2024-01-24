Dalton DeLong qualifies for the IESA state wrestling finals.

The Redbirds traveled to East Peoria for the sectional tournament on March 2. Competing were Dalton DeLong, Addie Avilez, Hudson Clay and Kimari Nelson-Smith.

Dalton took 4th place to qualify for the state tournament. After receiving a first round bye, he defeated Buchanan from Reed Custer 6-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semis he fell to Spisok of Prairie Central. In the semi final wreslteback, known as the blood round, he pinned Marshall from Dee Mack. In the third place match Dalton fell to Paul from Princeton, 6-2.

The other Redbirds fell short of their state bid after a great season.

Dalton will compete next Friday and Saturday at NIU in DeKalb.