THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On March 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli (6:08 p.m.); Tim Henson; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD
TROJAN OF THE MONTH
Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Cathy Fatigante as Trojan of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Marnie Jones was in attendance to give the DEA report this month.
Mr. Pittenger reported that, Shrek, the spring musical, was excellent and very well received. He also noted that SAT prep is now being held on Wednesdays during homeroom and they have about 4 weeks left to go. He also discussed school service hours with the Board.
Ms. Ferguson reported that we have 4 students who qualified for Illinois Top Teams in Track; Mikayla Chambers, Graham Meister, Issy Bunting and Tristan Chambers.
Mr. DeLong reported that the practice facility is approximately 85% complete. New flooring will start going down on April 1st. He told Ms. Ferguson to not plan on any summer camps until mid-June.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board about upcoming internal changes that are being made within several rooms in the building:
Mr. DeLong reported that several Jr. High students who broke into the Concession Stand have been caught and will receive probation and will be paying restitution for the damage.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Moved by Scheuer, seconded by Bunting, to enter Executive Session at 6:21 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Bunting, seconded by Frauli, to exit Executive Session at 6:40 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- 1) Minutes of the February 21, 2024 Regular Board Meeting
- 2) Bills
- 3) Approve Resignation, Jace Kennedy, Assistant Football Coach
- 4) Approve Employment, Tony Bernardy, Assistant Football Coach
- 5) Approve Employment, Linda Brady, Transportation Secretary
- 6) Approve Employment, Tom Schmidberger, Bass Fishing Coach
- 7) Approve Employment, Mickey Babjak, Assistant Baseball Coach
- 8) Approve Employment, Brett Lardi, Assitant Baseball Coach
- 9) Approve Employment, Tony Mays, Substitute Custodian
- 10) Approve Employment, Randall Groves, Substitute Teacher
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong reported that the GS has had to once again discuss the issue of home-schooled student participation in sports. He noted that the rules for IESA vs. IHSA are quite different and more intensive at the HS level. The GS Board will be holding a re-vote in April on whether or not they will allow home-school participation. He recommends the HS wait until that has been determined at the GS level before the HS decides if they want to re-address this.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented his proposal for salary increases for the non-certified staff for the 2024-25 school year.
Mr. DeLong presented his proposal for School Fees for the 2024-25 school year. The only increase will be in lunches, which is $0.10 per meal, mandated by the state.
Mr. DeLong reviewed the 2023-24 Seniority List with the Board.
Mr. DeLong presented the renewal of IHSA Membership for the 2024-25 school year.
Mr. DeLong presented a proposal for an intergovernmental agreement with Gardner South-Wilmington High School for a co-op with the Trap Shooting Team. This was discussed at a previous meeting and Board members were in favor of exploring this co-op. The GSW Board is voting on the IGA tonight and then it will be available to our students. There are strict rules that our students would need to follow in order for them to become a part of this team/club.
Mr. DeLong presented the lowest responsible bid for concrete work on the Maintenance Shed addition from Captain’s Concrete. The bid was in the amount of $14,680.
Mr. DeLong presented the lowest responsible bid for insulation on the Maintenance Shed addition from Sealtite Insulation. The bid was in the amount of $7,476.