THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On March 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli (6:08 p.m.); Tim Henson; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Cathy Fatigante as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Marnie Jones was in attendance to give the DEA report this month.

Mr. Pittenger reported that, Shrek, the spring musical, was excellent and very well received. He also noted that SAT prep is now being held on Wednesdays during homeroom and they have about 4 weeks left to go. He also discussed school service hours with the Board.

Ms. Ferguson reported that we have 4 students who qualified for Illinois Top Teams in Track; Mikayla Chambers, Graham Meister, Issy Bunting and Tristan Chambers.

Mr. DeLong reported that the practice facility is approximately 85% complete. New flooring will start going down on April 1st. He told Ms. Ferguson to not plan on any summer camps until mid-June.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board about upcoming internal changes that are being made within several rooms in the building:

Mr. DeLong reported that several Jr. High students who broke into the Concession Stand have been caught and will receive probation and will be paying restitution for the damage.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Scheuer, seconded by Bunting, to enter Executive Session at 6:21 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.