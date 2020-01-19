Feb 29

Scholastic Bowl:

The Redbird Scholastic Bowl Teams split the night with Varsity falling to Coal City but the JV team.came away victorious. Toss ups were fielded by Walter Bradley, Nicole Moldovan, and Van Patten. The ScoBo Redbirds practice next Monday and Wednesday with a home match Tuesday and an away match on Thursday.

Feb 27

The lady Redbirds fell in the regional championship to Gardner in two sets. The girls battled hard against a tough team. They had some great volleys.

Shay Sulzberger 3 digs, 3 kills, And 1 assist

June Woods had 9 digs and 1 assist

Elizabeth Hansen 3 digs and 1 kill

Bella Whalen 1 dig and 1 assist

Addy Pittenger Had 5 digs, 1 ace, and 1 assist

The girls finished the season 9-9

Feb 26

The lady Redbird defeated Joliet Laraway in 2 sets 25-12 & 25-9

Kenzie Livingston had 6 digs, 3 aces, 4 assist, and 4 kills

Cara Wilson had 6 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Elizabeth Hansen had 4 aces, 2 digs, and 3 kills

Chloe Leithliter had 3 aces, 1 dig and 1 kill

Shay Sulzberger had 2 aces, 1 dig and 2 kills

The lady Redbirds will now face GSW for the regional championship

Feb 22

7th Volleyball:

Seventh grade volleyball lost a tough one last night in two matches 19 to 25 and 15 to 25

June Woods had 11 digs, 1 ace, And 1 Assist

Chloe Leithliter Had 3 aces

Shay Sulzberger Had 2 aces and 2 kills

Kenzie Livingston had 2 kills and 2 digs

Penny Parker had 2 digs and 1 ace

Addy Pittenger had 1 ace and 1 dig

Cara Wilson had 1 ace

Kira shore had 2 kills

Girls will be back in action Monday for the first round of regionals at home. 5:45pm start time!

8th Volleyball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds played Morris Grade School at home. The Redbirds started off strong in the first set and was going point for point against Morris. The set ended up going to overtime and we lost by 2 at the end, 26-28. In the second set, we started off slow, but were able to catch up to tie at 18-18. We were battling with Morris with tough serves and well placed hits but we unfortunately lost right at the end 23-25.

Grace Tjelle had 1 ace, 1 assist and 1 block.

Kailyn Haggard had 2 aces and a block.

Reagan Brown had 2 aces, 4 digs and 1 kill.

Kaitlynn Todd had 3 aces, 5 digs and 3 kills.

Olivia Buck had 1 ace, 13 digs, 5 assists and 3 kills.

Callie Robison had 4 aces, 3 digs, 3 assists and 4 kills.

Addie Taylor had 5 digs and 1 kill.

Scholastic Bowl:

In DCS REDBIRD Scholastic Bowl Action, both teams fell to Minooka.

Toss ups were fielded by Walter Bradley with 3; Sam Brownfield with 2; Ari Wiles with 1, and Leo Jahn with 1.

Feb 20

5th/6th Volleyball:

The 6th grade concluded their season with an exciting win at Odell last night. Libby Stipanovich led the team with 13 points and 6 aces. Lila Tjelle added 10 points and 9 aces. Skylar Burke served 5 points with 3 aces. Claire Tjell had 2 points with 2 aces and a save. Izzy Pittenger and Delanie Leonard each had 1 service point and 1 dig. The team ended with a 8-8 record.

7th Volleyball:

The lady redbirds lost in 2 sets to Odell. The Lady Redbirds started slow in the first set losing 12-25. The girls ended up picking up the pace and sadly lost the 2nd match 23-25.

Chloe Leithliter had 1 ace, 2 digs, and 2 kills

Shayle Sulzberger had 2 kills

Kenzie Livingston had 2 aces, 3 digs, and 3 kills

Cara Wilson had 4 digs, 1 kill, and 1 block

June Woods had 1 ace, and 2 digs

Bella Whalen had 1 dig and 3 assist

Emma Eggenberger had 1 ace and 1 dig

8th Volleyball:

Last night, the Lady Redbirds played some intense volleyball against Odell Ramgals. The Rams won the first set 25-23. In the second set, the Redbirds had better serving and caught up from behind to win 25-20. In the third set, we started off behind 8-3. With well placed serves and aggressive hits and some great saves, we were able to get the lead at the end 20-18. The Redbirds fought until the end but unfortunately lost right at the end, 23-25. It was a very fun game to watch and the Redbirds played well as a team.

Addie Taylor, as libero, had 32 digs.

Callie Robison had 2 aces, 3 digs 1 assist and 1 kill.

Olivia Buck had 1 ace, 12 digs, 3 assists and 4 kills.

Kaitlynn Todd had 4 aces and 5 kills.

Reagan Brown had 6 aces, 7 digs and 2 kills.

Kaitlyn Haggard had 2 kills and 2 blocks.

Grave Tjelle had 2 aces, 3 kills and 2 blocks

Sarah Stukel had 1 ace.

Feb 15

Wrestling:

The Redbird Wrestling team traveled to Prairie Central last night and faced Prairie Central and Herscher Limestone. Picking up wins were Addie Avilez, Cooper Irvin, Dalton DeLong, and Hudson Clay

7th Volleyball:

Last night, the 8th Lady Redbirds played Milton Pope at home. The teams went point for point for about half of each set but well placed serves and strong hitting from the Redbirds secured the win after 2 sets, 24-19, 25-12.

Ryleigh Brown had 2 digs.

Sienna Burke added an assist.

Addie Taylor had 5 digs and 1 kill.

Callie Robinson had 2 aces 1 assist, 3 kills and a block.

Olivia Buck had 2 digs, 4 assists and 1 kill.

Kaitlynn Todd had 6 kills.

Reagan Brown had 2 aces and 1 dig.

Kailynn Haggard had 2 aces and 1 kill.

Grace Tjelle had 3 aces, 1 dig, 1 kill and 1 block.

Braelyn Schou had 4 aces, 1 dig and 1 assist.

8th Volleyball:

Dwight Redbirds beat Milton Pope in 2 sets 25-16 and 25-16

Kenzie Livingston had 4 aces, 4 digs, 4 assist, and 1 kill

Kira Shores had 1 kill, 1 block, and 1 assist

Bella Whalen had 1 ace and 1 dig

June Woods had 6 kills and 3 digs

Cara Wilson had 7 aces, 2 digs, and 3 kills

Shay Sulzberger had 4 digs, 1 ace, and 1 kill

Chloe Leithliter had 3 digs and 2 kills

Addy Pittenger had 1 dig, 2 assist and 1 kill

Feb 13

8th Volleyball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds played some exciting volleyball against Saunemin. I. The first set, the girls came back from behind to win, 25-23. In the second set, we had a slow start and we unable to get the lead and lost, 19-25. In the third set, the teams went point for point and ended up going into overtime. Thought the girls were aggressive on hitting and were digging up the ball in defense, we lost right 26-28. Addie Taylor had 13 digs, 1 assist and 1 kill. Callie Robison had 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 assists and 4 kills. Olivia Buck had 19 dogs, 8 assists and 3 kills. Kaitlynn Todd had 3 aces, 14 digs and 3 kills. Reagan Brown had 4 aces, 4 digs and 2 kills. Kailynn Haggard had 7 aces, 13 digs and 1 kill. Grace Tjelle had 1 ace, 2 digs, 6 kills and 1 block.

7th Volleyball:

The 7th grade volleyball team beat Saunemin in two sets 25-16 and 25-17

June woods had 9 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist, and 3 kills

Kenzie Livingston 5 aces, 1 digs, 4 assist, and 1 kill

Kira shores had 2 kills

Bella Whalen added an ace

Elizabeth Hansen had 3 aces, 1 dig, and 1 kill

Addy Pittenger had 2 digs, 2 assist, and 1 kill

Shay Sulzberger had 2 aces and 2 kills

Feb 12

Wrestling:

The Redbirds traveled to Ottawa to take on Ottawa and Kewanee. The wrestlers won 9 out of 13 total varsity matches. Picking up victories on the night were:

Dawson DeLong, Asa Laser, Carter Christenson, Eastyn Coyle, Cooper Irvin, Max Veselak, and Kimari Nelson-Smith.

Dalton DeLong, Alex Hoegger, and Carrigan Crouch all won both of their matches.

5th/6th Volleyball:

The team traveled to Bishop Mac last night. Both teams played amazing but fell a little short losing in close battles. Skylar Burke led in the first game with 5 service points and 3 aces and a kill. Claire Tjelle also had 5 service points, a kill and an assist. Libby Stipanovich added 4 service points. Lila Tjelle had 2 digs and Izzy Pittenger had 1 dig.

Emma Bovelle led the second game with 13 service points and 8 aces. Avery Watters added 7 points and 3 aces. Charlie Wilkey had 2 service points and a block for a point.

Everyone played hard and with a lot of heart, not giving up when they got down and fighting back.

7th Volleyball:

Dwight 7th grade girls beat Bishop Mac in 3 sets. Losing the first one 22-25 winning the next 2 25-19 and 25-15

June woods had 6 kills, 5 digs, and 2 aces

Bella Whalen had 3 aces, 3 assists, and 1 kill

Emma Eggenberger had an assist

Elizabeth Hansen 5 aces, 5 digs, and 3 kills

Kenzie Livingston had 4 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists, and 1 kill

Shay Sulzberger had 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 assist, and 3 kills

Chloe Leithliter had 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 assist, and 1 kill

8th Volleyball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds played Bishop Mac at home. Even though Bishop Mac had some tough serves and some hard hits, the Lady Redbirds worked as a team and played some tough defense. A highlight of the game was Grace Tjelle blocking one of a hard hit in the second set.

Sarah Stukel had 2 aces.

Kailynn Haggard Reagan Brown each had a dig.

Kaitlynn Todd had an ace, a dig, 2 kills and a block.

Sienna Burke had a dig.

Olivia Buck had 3 digs and 1 kill.

Callie Robison had an ace, 3 digs and 1 kill.

Addie Taylor had 6 digs.

Feb 10

The Redbird Wrestling team traveled to Wilmington on February 10 for the IVC Junior Varsity Tournament. The young wrestlers had their best showing of the season so far.

Bringing home hardware were:

1st place- Kimari Nelson-Smith and Eastyn Coyle

2nd place- Noah Shores, Hudson Clay and Carrigan Crouch

3rd place- Asa Laser

4th place- Max Veselak, Carter Christenson, Alex Hoegger, Addie Avilez, and Cooper Irvin

Feb 8

Wrestling:

The Redbirds traveled to Lexington last night to take on Lexington and Reed Custer. Picking up victories were: Kimari Nelson-Smith, Addy Avilez, Dawson DeLong, Max Veselak, Carter Christenson, and Alex Hoegger

5th/6th Volleyball:

The team played Peotone at home last night. We lost both games, but the ladies played hard and had a lot of good moments. In the first game, Lila Tjelle led the team with 9 service points and 2 aces. Skylar Burke added 3 points, 2 aces and a kill.Libby Stipanovich rounded off the scoring with 1 service point, an ace. We lost the first game 25-15 and 25-13.

During the second game, Avery Watters led the team with 10 service points and 5 aces. Emma Bovelle added 6 service points with 2 aces. Lilly Stord and Charliegh Wilkey each had 2 service points. The second team lost in 2 games,25-14 and 26-24.

Good Luck tonight as you take on Pontiac Junior High School.

7th Volleyball:

The lady Redbirds went and beat prairie central in 2 sets 25-18 and 25-15

Elizabeth Hansen had 7 aces and 3 kills

June Woods 1 ace and 1 kill

Cara Wilson had 2 aces and 2 digs

Kenzie Livingston had 3 aces and 1 assist

The lady Redbirds then went on to play Odell and lost in 3 sets first set lost 19-25, won 25-23 and then lost 5-15

Elizabeth Hansen had 6 aces and 2 kills

Chloe Leithliter 3 aces and 1 kill

Kenzie Livingston had a kill

Addy Pittenger had 1 ace, 1 assist, and 1 kill

June woods had an ace and a kill

Cara Wilson added 2 aces and 1 assist

The lady Redbirds went three sets with Pontiac St Marys and walking away with the win. The lady Redbirds placed 3rd in the Livingston County Tournament. Losing first set 13-25, winning the next two 25-11 and 15-12

Kenzie Livingston had 9 aces and 1 assist

June Woods had 4 kills

Addy Pittenger had 2 aces and 1 assist

Chloe Leithliter had 1 ace and a kill

Bella Whalen had an ace

Great job!!!

8th Volleyball:

Last night the 8th Lady Redbirds had a disappointing loss to Elwood in the first round of the IVC tournament, 25-14, 22-25, 24-26.

Ryleigh Brown had 1 dig.

Addie Taylor had 3 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills and 2 blocks.

Callie Robison had 5 aces, 1 assist and 1 kill.

Olivia Buck had 1 dig, 7 assists and 5 kills.

Kaitlynn Todd had 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 assist and 4 kills.

Reagan Brown had 4 aces, 4 digs, 1 assist and 2 kills.

Kailynn Haggard had 2 kills.

Grace Tjelle had 2 aces, 4 digs, 1 kill and 1 block

Sarah Stukel had 1 dig.

Feb 6

5th/6th Volleyball:

The 6th grade volleyball team traveled to Elwood last night. Both teams brought home a victory playing some excellent volleyball and showing amazing teamwork. In the first game, Delani Leonard led with 10 service points and 6 aces. Lila Tjelle added 8 points with 6 aces and a kill. Libby Stipaovich had 5 points, all 5 were aces.

The second game went to 3 games, with our Redbirds coming back from behind with an exciting win. Avery Watters led with 10 points and 8 aces. Scarlett Miner added 9 points with 5 aces. Charleigh Wilkey had 8 points with 4 aces.

7th Volleyball:

The lady Redbirds fell to MVK in the IVC tournament in 3 sets. The Redbirds started off strong in the first set taking the win 25-12, lost in the next 2 sets 25-18, and 25-17

Reagan Conner had 2 digs

Chloe Leithliter had 2 aces and 1 dig

Kenzie Livingston had 4 digs, 7 assist, and 2 kills

Cara Wilson had 5 aces, 3 digs, and 2 assist

June woods had 5 aces, 5 digs, and 2 kills

Addy Pittenger had 1 dig, 1 assist, and 3 kills

Bella Whalen had 2 aces and 1 kill

Kira shores had a kill.

Feb 5

5th/6th Volleyball:

The 6th Grade Volleyball team traveled to Morris Shabbona last night. In the first game, Libby Stipanovich led the team with 9 service points and 2 aces. Izzy Pitttenger added 6 service points with 3 aces. Both Lila Tjelle and Skylar Burke had 5 points each. Lila had 2 aces and Skylar had 3 aces. Skylar also had a kill in this game. The team won with the scores 25-16 and 25-20.

Izzy Pittenger led the second game with 6 service points and 3 aces. Avery Watters added 3 points with 1 ace. Lily Stork had 2 points and 1 ace. Tinley O’Donnell, Ccharleigh Wilkey and Delani Leonard all had 1 point. Even though everyone scored, they fell a little short, losing 25-14 and 25-18.

Good luck as you travel to Elwood tonight

7th Volleyball:

Dwight Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the 1st round of IVC. Beating them 25-13 and 25-18

Kenzie Livingston had 5 assists, 2 aces, and 1 kill

June woods had 5 aces and 1 kill

Cara Wilson had 2 aces and 3 kills

Elizabeth Hansen had 4 aces, 3 kills, and a block

Addy Pittenger had 2 assist

Chloe Leithliter and Penny Parker had 1 ace

The lady Redbirds then played GSW where they lost in 3 sets. The girls fought hard in the second and third set coming away with the win in the second match 25-18 and losing the last set 15-25

Kenzie Livingston had 6 aces, 2 kills and 1 assist

Emma Eggenberger had a kill

Elizabeth Hansen had 1 dig and 1 assist

June woods had 2 aces and a kill

Cara Wilson had 2 aces and 1 kill

Chloe Leithliter had 1 ace

Addy Pittenger had 2 assists and 1 kill

The girls will play for 3/4 place tomorrow!!

8th Volleyball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds played Prairies Central in the first round for the Livingston County Tournament. In the first set, the game went point by point and was a well played set but the Hawks pulled ahead at the end to win 26-24. In the second set, the Redbirds fought hard but we’re unable to secure the win, 16-25.

Kailynn Haggard had 1 kill.

Kaitlynn Todd had 2 aces.

Olivia Buck had 1 assist and 1 kill.

Addie Taylor had 1 ace, 1 assist and 2 kills.

Callie Robison had 3 aces and 3 kills.

Reagan Brown had 2 aces.

Grace Tjelle had 1 ace and 1 kill.

Feb 1

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds ended their season with a loss to 1 seed Seneca 28-39. It was a hard fought game to the end. Leading in scoring was Cason Johnson with 8 points. Rylan Woodin and Kayden Wood each had 6 points. Walter Bradley had 4 points. Axel Kargle and Evan Olson each had 2 points.

The Redbirds end the year with a 10-14 record. Coach Vigna would like to thank all the boys for their hard work and for an awesome season.

Wrestling:

The Redbird Wrestling team traveled to Minooka to take on the Indians and the Reed Custer Comets. Picking up victories were Hudson Clay, Kimari Nelson-Smith, Addie Avilez, and Cooper Irvin. Dalton DeLong won both his matches.

The team looked much improved and wrestled hard.

5th/6th Volleyball: Good luck in your game tonight at Manteno

Both teams lost to tough teams from Manteno last night. In the first game, Skylar Burke led the team with 4 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill and a dig. Izz Pittenger added 3 service points, 2 aces and an assist. Lilia Tjelle also had 3 service points with 1 ace. We lost the first game 12-25 and 16-25.

During the second game, Emma Bovelle led with 10 service points and 7 aces. Charlie Wilkey added 5 service points with 4 aces. We lost this game 17-25 and 23-25.

7th Volleyball: Good luck tonight versus Elwood

Dwight 7th grade won against Elwood in three sets.

25-17 W, L 9-25 and won 25-7

Kenzie Livingston had 8 aces, 5 assists, 1 dig, and 2 kills

Shayle Sulzberger 3 aces and 3 kills

Addy Pittenger 2 kills, 2 assists, and 1 dig

Elizabeth Hansen 5 kills and 1 aces

Kira shores had a kill

Emma Eggenberger had an assist

Chole Leithliter had 6 aces, 1 dig, and 1 kill

8th Volleyball:

Last night was 8th grade Recognition at our home game against Elwood. The Redbirds defeated Elwood after 2 sets, 25-23, 25-18.

Ryleigh Brown had 1 kill.

Addie Taylor had 3 aces.

Olivia Buck had 2 aces, 4 assists and 3 kills.

Reagan Brown had 6 aces, 2 digs and 1 kill.

Kaitlynn Todd had 2 kills.

Grace Tjelle had 8 aces and 1 kill.

Braelyn has 2 aces and 1 assist.

Sarah Stukel had 1 dig and 1 assist.

Jan 31

8th Grade Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds ended their season with a loss to 1 seed Seneca 28-39. It was a hard fought game to the end. Leading in scoring was Cason Johnson with 8 points. Rylan Woodin and Kayden Wood each had 6 points. Walter Bradley had 4 points. Axel Kargle and Evan Olson each had 2 points.

The Redbirds end the year with a 10-14 record. Coach Vigna would like to thank all the boys for their hard work and for an awesome season.

Jan 30

5th/6th Volleyball:

A- squad lost to Serena 25-17 and 26-6. Delanie Leonard and Lilia Tjell led the team with 4 service points. Lilia had 2 aces and Delanie had 1. This drops their record to 4-2..

B-squad beat Serena 25-17 and 25-12, Avery Watters led the team with 14 points…ALL ACES!!!!!! Emma Bovelle added 8 points with 6 aces. Tinley O’Donnell had 4 points with 2 aces. This was their first win making their record 1-3. Great job ladies.

7th Volleyball:

Dwight lady Redbirds won in 2 sets vs Serena

25-22 and 25-15

Elizabeth Hansen 6 aces, 1 dig, 4 kills, 1 block

June woods had 4 kills, 1 ace, 2 dig, and 1 block

Addy Pittenger 5 assists and 1 ace

Shayley Sulzberger 3 aces, and 1 dig

Kenzie Livingston 1 kill, 2 assist, 1 dig

8th Volleyball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds traveled to Serena but lost after 3 close sets, 26-,24, 26-27, and 21-25. The Redbirds played hard as a team and got hits from different places in the court.

Ryleigh Brown got 1 dig.

Addie Taylor had 7 digs, 10 kills and 2 blocks.

Callie Robinson had 2 aces, 2 digs and 4 assists.

Olivia Buck had 4 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists and 5 kills.

Kaitlynn Todd had 2 aces and 1 dig.

Reagan Brown had 1 ace, 3 kills and 1 block.

Kaitlynn Haggard had 1 ace and 1 dig.

Sarah Stukel had 2 digs.

Grace Tjelle had 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 kill and 1 block.

Jan 26

8th Grade Basketball:

The Redibirds opened up regional play against Serenea winning 38-27. Leading the way in scoring was Evan Olson with 18 points. Rylan Woodin had 6 points. Cason Johnson and Walter Bradely had 4 points. Axel Kargle, Hudson Colclasure, and Kayden Woodin at 4 points each. The Redbirds will now play the 1-seed, Seneca, on Wednesday 01/31 at 4:30 pm in the GSW Regional.

7th Grade Volleyball:

The lady Redbirds lost a tough on Friday night going three sets with Woodland. Won the first set 26-24, lost the second set 12-25 and lost the third set 21-25

Chloe Leithliter had 3 digs and an ace

Shay Sulzberger had 4 aces, 2 digs, and 2 kills

Kenzie Livingston had 7 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces

Addy Pittenger had 4 kills, 4 digs, and 4 assists.

June Woods had 4 kills

Elizabeth Hansen had 7 digs, 3 kills, and 2 aces

The lady Redbirds played Seneca Saturday morning winning in two sets.

Chloe Leithliter had 5 aces, 2 digs, and 1 kill

Shay Sulzberger had 6 aces

Kenzie Livingston had 8 aces, 1 assist and 3 kills

Cara Wilson had a kill

June woods had 3 kills

Elizabeth handed had 5 aces and 3 kills

Jan 25

8th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds ended their regular season with a 57-25 loss to Kankakee. Leading in scoring was Kayden Wood with 9 points. Axel Kargle, Cason Johnson, and Evan Olson each had 4 points. Hudson Colclasure and Walter Bradley each had 2 points. The Redbirds begin Regional play Saturday (1/27) in Gardner. Game is at 10:00am vs Serena.

Wrestling: The Redbird Wrestling Team went to Minooka last night to take on Minooka and Coal City. It was a tough night against two very good teams.

Dalton DeLong picked up a varsity win and Addie Avilez had a jv victory.

The new young team continues to work hard and get better despite wrestling bigger teams on a regular basis.

7th Volleyball:

The 7th grade lady birds fell to Pontiac in 2 sets

Addy Pittenger had 3 digs, 1 assist, and 1 kill

Reagan Connor had a dig

June woods had 2 kills

Elizabeth Hansen had 1 ace, 1 digs, and 1 kill

BellaRae Whalen had 1 ace and 1 dig

Kenzie Livingston had 1 assist and 1 kill

8th Volleyball:

Last night the Redbirds lost a tough game to Pontiac JH, 7-25, 16-25.

Grace Tjelle had 1 ace, 1 dig and 1 block.

Kaitlyn Haggard had 2 digs.

Olivia Buck had 2 aces, 4 digs, an assist and a kill.

Callie Robinson had 3 kills, 1 ace and 4 digs.

Addie Taylor had 5 digs.

Sienna Burke and Kaitlynn Todd each had a dig.

Jan 24

7th grad boys Basketball

The Redbirds played in the semifinal game of regionals last night against Senaca the boys played exceptional defense holding Senaca to 17 points. The boys were getting great stops even though being out sized Caleb Peters pulled in 9 rebounds and Damien Sennett had 5. Levi Ochoa was the only one who scored on the offense of end. Despite Levi being the only one to score Jace Jensen had a lot of great shot opportunities just couldn’t get one to fall. They were all good shots Final score 9-17 good game boys and great season. The boys showed so much improvement all season long.

Wrestling

On January 24 the Redbird Wrestling Team traveled to Wilmington to take on the Wildcats and Morris. The Redbirds dropped both dual meets.

Picking up varsity wins versus Wilmington were Dawson DeLong, Noah Shores, Dalton DeLong and Kimari Nelson-Smith.

Dalton DeLong picked up the lone victory against Morris.

Jan 23

8th grade volleyball

Last night the 8th Lady Redbirds played an exciting and long game against Gardner. In the first set, we got into a rhythm too late in the set to win it. In the second set, the girls step up their aggression in offense and were covering well on denese to secure a win. In the last set, the Redbirds ran out of energy but had some good plays. Unfortunately, the Tigers won the game but the Redbirds put it all on the court. Sarah Stukel had 2 digs and 1 kill. Kaitlynn Todd served with 100% accuracy, 3 aces and 1 dig. Reagan Brown had 4 digs and 1 assist. Sienna Burke had 2 digs. Olivia Buck had 4 aces, 7 digs, 2 assists and 3 digs. Callie Robison had 3 digs, 2 assists and 2 kills. Addie Taylor had 7 digs and 3 kills. Braelyn Schou also served with 100% accuracy.

7th grade volleyball

7th grade Redbirds fell to GSW in 2 sets

16-25

15-25

Shayle Sulzberger had 3 aces

Addy Pittenger had an ace

Cara Wilson had a kill

Elizabeth Hansen had an ace

Bella Whalen had an ace

Jan 19/20

8th grade volleyball

1-19-2024 On Friday, the Lady Redbirds traveled to Reed-Custer and won after 3 nerve-racking sets, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23. Addie Taylor had 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 assist, and 7 kills. Callie Robison had 1 assist and 4 kills. Olivia Buck had 5 aces, 2 digs, 4 assists, and 4 kills. Raegan Brown had 4 aces and 4 digs. Grace Tjelle had 3 aces. 1-20-2024 On Saturday, the 8th Lady Redbirds played Waterman Indian Creek at home. Well placed serves and good defense secured the win after 2 sets, 25-8, 25-16. Addie Taylor had 4 aces, 1 kill and 1 block. Callie Robison had 8 aces and 1 kill. Olivia Buck had 4 aces. Sienna Burke had 2 aces. Kaitlynn Todd and Raegan Brown each had 4 aces.

7th gradfe volleyball

The lady Redbirds traveled to Reedcuster on Friday the 19th losing in 3 close matches.

Losing the first one 19-25, winning the second 25-22, and losing the final match 22-25

Shayle Sulzberger had 6 aces, 2 digs, and 1 kill

Cara Wilson had 4 aces and 2 kills

Elizabeth Hansen had 3 aces, 1 assist, and 1 kill

June Woods had 3 aces and 1 kill

Addyson Pittenger had 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 asssit, and 4 kills

Kenzie Livingston had 2 aces, 2 assists, 2 kills, and 1 assist

Chloe Leithliter had 1 ace

The lady Redbirds played Waterman Creek on Saturday the 20th getting the win in 2 matches

28-26, 25-16

Addyson Pittenger had 6 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill

Elizabeth Hansen had 5 aces and 1 block

Kira Shores had 2 aces and 1 block

June woods had a dig and a kill

Chloe Leithliter had a kill

Jan 11

8th gradfe volleyball

1-11-24: On Thursday night, the 8th Lady Redbird had their season opener against Saratoga and ended with the win after 2 sets, 25-20, 25-11. The Redbirds were strong with their serving, only missing 2 serves all night.

Addison Taylor had 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist and 3 kills.

Callie Robinson had 2 aces, 3 assists, 2 kills and a block.

Olivia Buck had 5 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist and 1 kill.

Kaitlynn Todd had 4 aces, 1 assist and 1 kill.

Reagan Brown had 3 aces, 3 digs and 1 kill.

7th grade volleyball

The girls lost a tough game vs Saratoga.

Shayle Sulzberger had 2 kills and 1 digs

Kenzie Livingston had 2 kills

Addyson Pittenger had an ace

Cara Wilson had 2 aces

June Woods 1 kill, 2 digs and an ace

Elizabeth Hansen had a dig

Kira Shores had a dig

Jan 11

Wrestling

The Redbird Wrestling team went to Reed Custer on January 11 to take on Reed Custer and Pontiac.

The Redbirds defeated Pontiac 42-33. Picking up varsity wins were Dawson DeLong, Dalton DeLong, Noah Shores, Asa Laser, Max Veselak, Hudson Clay, and Kimari Nelson- Smith.

The team fell to Reed Custer with Dalton DeLong picking up the only Redbird victory.

Jan 6

Wrestling

The Redbird Wrestling team completed in a huge tournament in Bloomington on January 6. We were the smallest school there and most of the brackets had 24 or more wrestlers in them.

Competing were Noah Shores, Dalton DeLong, Eastyn Coyle, Alex Hoegger, Hudson Clay, Addie Avilez and Kimari Nelson-Smith.

Dalton DeLong went 4-2 on the day and took 4th place out of a 24 man bracket.

Eastyn Coyle and Kimari Nelson- Smith both wrestled well and went 2 and 2 on the day. Hudson Clay went 1 and 2 but had a big comeback victory for a pin in his first match. The kids are getting better each match and wrestled well overall considering the tough competition.

A huge shoutout to team manager Emma Anderson who endured a 13 hour day of wrestling.

Dec 20

8th Boys Basketball

The Redbirds improved to 10-12 on the season with a 48-21 win over Nettle Creek. Leading in scoring was Kyler DeLisle with 13 points. Evan Olson had 10 points. Kayden Wood had 6 points. Walter Bradley and Ty Turner each had 4 points. Dane Frobish and Axel Kargle each had 3 points. Rylan Woodin had 2 points. The Redbirds next game is the first round of the IVC 01/06/24, at Mazon in a rematch vs Saratoga.

7th Boys Basketball

The Redbirds played Nettle Creek last night at home and came short of a victory. The Redbirds came out shooting exceptionally well but we’re out sized dew to three of the biggest kids being out with injuries. Eli Jensen and Braxton Flaunt led the way with 7 rebounds each. Leading scores last night were Levi Ochoa with 8 Braxton Flahaut with 5 and Jace Jensen with 4. The final score was 22-33. The Redbirds fall to 5-17.

Dec 19

8th Boys Basketball

The Redbirds lost their home matchup to Tri-Point 40-21. Their record is now 9-12. Leading in scoring was Evan Olson with 10 points. Axel Kargle had 6 points. Hudson Colclasure had 4 points and Kyler DeLisle had 1 point. The Redbirds next game is 12/20/23 vs Nettle Creek.

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds played Tri-Point last night at home and came out victorious. The Redbirds were down in the first half and battled back never giving up Levi Ochoa led the way with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Damien sennet had 4 points and 6 rebounds Caleb Peters snatched up 8 rebounds the the Redbirds improve to 5-16. Great win boys. The final score was 20-15.

Wrestling:

The Redbird Wrestling Team traveled to Minooka to take on Minooka and Bishop Mac.

A tough Minooka team shut out the Redbirds in varsity action. Alex Hoeger picked up a JV victory.

The Redbirds defeated Bishop Mac 30-24. Picking up varsity wins were Dawson DeLong, Eastyn Coyle, Carter Christensen, Alex Hoeger and Hudson Clay.

Dec 18

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds played Milton Pope at home tonight and fell 26-30. The boys caught very hard all night never gave up. Damien Sennet dominated the boards with 12 rebounds tonight. Leading scorers tonight were Levi Ochoa with 11 points and Damien Sennett with 8 points. Great game Redbirds the Redbirds are now 4-16. The boys will play tonight against Tri-Point @home good luck Redbirds!

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds improved to 9-11 with a 54-18 win over Milton Pope. All players chipped in points for the victory. Leading in scoring was Kayden Wood with 13 points. Evan Olson had 11. Cason Johnson had 8 points. Ty Turner, Rylan Woodin, Hudson Colclasure and Dane Frobish each had 4 points. Walter Bradley had 3 points. Kyler DeLisle had 2 points and Axel Kargle had 1 point. The Redbirds next game is tonight at home vs Tri-Point.

Dec16

The sixth grade boys basketball team travelled to Odell for the first game of the Christmas tournament and came away with a victory over St Mary’s of Pontiac 23- 11. Leading the Red birds was Nate Wilkey with nine points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Kade Jensen had eight points, five rebounds, and four steals. Braden Bachand scored four points, snagged four boards, and came away with three steals. Nash Minor snagged four rebounds. Jaxson Lee scored two points. 12-5

In the second round of the Holiday Tournament Dwight fell to Cornell 17-34. leading the Red birds was Brayden Bachand with five points, six rebounds, and four steals. Jaxson Lee added three points and five rebounds. Brady Marques had two points. Chase Wilkey added two points, four rebounds, and five steals. Nate Wilkey had three points and led the team with 10 rebounds. Kade Jensen rounded out the scoring with two points. 12-6

In the battle for third place of the Holiday tournament Dwight prevailed over Odell 38-8. Leading the Redbirds was Nate Wilkey with eight points and six rebounds. Kade Jensen had six points. Jaxson Lee had six points and three steals. Chase Wilkey had four points. Brayden Bachand had five points.Gunnar Severns had two points. Nash Minor led the team with nine rebounds. Brady Marques snagged for boards. Van Patten had four rebounds. Kamari Nelson Smith snagged four rebounds. The Redbirds in their season with a 13- 6 record.

Dec 15

The sixth grade boys basketball team travelled to Odell for the first game of the Christmas tournament and came away with a victory over St Mary’s of Pontiac 23- 11. Leading the Redbirds was Nate Wilkey with nine points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Kade Jensen had eight points, five rebounds, and four steals. Braden Bachand scored four points, snagged four boards, and came away with three steals. Nash Minor snagged four rebounds. Jaxson Lee scored two points.

Dec 14

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds picked up a road victory at Serena 36-28. Leading in scoring was Evan Olson with 19 points. Cason Johnson had 8 points. Kayden Wood had 7 points and Rylan Woodin at 2 points. The Redbirds are now 8-11 on the year. Their next game is home on Monday against Milton Pope.

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds traveled to Serena last night and fell short of a victory. The Redbirds were struggling in the first half, But came out the second half firing on all cylinders they were hustling and getting great shots the who second half. Yet being outsized Eli Jensen lead the way on the boards with 9 rebounds. Leading scores tonight were Levi Ochoa with 4 Jace jensen with 7.The final score was 37-18 The Redbirds fall to 4-15 The boys will play Milton pope @home Monday at 4:30 good luck boys

6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a split decision. In the first game Dwight fell 17-36 leading the Redbirds in scoring was Nate Wilkey with 11 points, three rebounds, and one steal. Kade Jensen scored two points. Brayden Bachand added two points. Nash Minor had two points and two rebounds. Jaxson Lee had three rebound. Record goes to 11-5.

In the second game which was a complete barn burner Dwight came out on top 12- 10. Leading the offense was Aydan Bromley with four points and four rebounds. Kevin Peterson added three points. Gunner Severns nailed a three to bring the Redirds back into contention, and Zaiden Rossi had two points. Max Veslak led the team with five rebounds. Blayze Halstead grabbed four boards. Kamari Nelson grabbed four rebounds. Record goes to 5-6.

Dec 13

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds played Ottawa Wallace at home tonight. The Redbirds fought hard all game were just outsized. The boys never gave up and still showed many many good signs of improvement. Caleb Peters and Eli Jensen were both all over the rebounds again last night. Leading scorers tonight were Jace Jensen with 6 Caleb Peters with 5 and Braxton Flahaut with 4 good game boys. The final score was 18-31 The Redbirds fall to 4-14. The Redbirds play tomorrow in Serena at 4:30 good luck Redbirds!

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost to Ottawa Wallace last night 44-23. Leading in scoring was Cason Johnson with 9 points. Evan Olson has 8 points. Kayden Wood had 5 points and Axel Kargle had 1 point. The Redbirds are now 7-11 on the season. Their next game is 12/14 at Serena.

Dec 12

5th/6th Boys Basketball: The sixth grade boys hosted Pontiac Junior High and fell short in both games. In the first game Dwight fell 22-28. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Chase Wilkey with six points. Nate Wilkey had four points and five rebounds Kade Jensen had four points and led the team with five steals. Brayden Bachand snagged five rebounds. Nash Minor had four rebounds. Daris Brahimi had four points with three steals Brady Marque had two points. Jaxson Lee had two points with three steals and Van Patten had three rebounds. Their record now stands at 11 wins and 4 losses.

In the second game Dwight fell 12-20. leading the Redbirds in scoring was Aydan Bromley with four points. Zaiden Rossi had four points. Kevin Peterson had two points and came away with a team leading four rebounds. Kamari Nelson had two points and also had four rebounds.

Dec 9

Wrestling: The Redbird Wrestling Team was reinstated this year after not having a team for several years. The team is mostly young and inexperienced but they wrestle hard and are getting better every day.

The team travelled to Marseilles on December 9 for take part in a 10 team tournament.

Wrestling were: Dalton DeLong, Noah Shores, Asa Laser, Eastyn Coyle, Carter Christensen, Cooper Irvin and Kimari Nelson-Smith.

Dalton DeLong took first place going 3-0 on the day. Asa Laser made the consolation semi finals going 2 and 2 on the day.

The Redbirds are back in action on December 19.

Dec 7

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Elwood and came home with two victories! In the first game Dwight prevailed 37-0. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Daris Brahimi with eight points. Nate Wilkey had six points and grabbed five rebounds Kade Jensen had six points with three boards. Jaxson Lee had four points. Nash Minor had four points and a team high 10 rebounds. Chase Wilkey had three points and led the team with three steals. Braden Bachand had two points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brady Marques had two points and grabbed six boards. Van Patten had two points and grabbed two rebounds. Their record is now 11 and 3.

In the second game of the evening Dwight prevailed 47-1. Leading the Redbirds was Ayden Bromley with 10 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Gunnar Severns had eight points and a team leading five steals. Kamari Nelson Smith scored seven points and had a team leading eight rebounds, with three steals. Max Veselak had four points and seven rebounds. Kevin Peterson had two points and five steals Stone Skelton had two points and four rebounds. Blayze Halstead had two points with three rebounds. Hunter Duke had two points. Dean Carey had two points. Their record now stands at 4 wins and 5 losses.

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds played Elwood at home and the final score was 21-4 in favor of the Redbirds. The Redbirds played great all night showing great improvements. Leading scorers tonight were Jace Jensen and Levi Ochoa with 8 points. Caleb Peters and Eli Jensen both had 9 rebounds tonight, great all around win boys.

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost a tough match to Elwood 36-34. Cason Johnson led in scoring with 13 points. Kayden Wood had 10 points. Evan Olson had 5 points. Hudson Colclasure had 4 and Axel Kargle had 2 points. The Redbirds are now 7-10 on the year. Their next game is Wednesday 12/13 against Ottawa Wallace.

Dec 5

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys hosted Streater Woodland and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 33-7. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Kade Jensen with 10 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Brayden Bachand had six points and snagged two rebounds. Nate Wilkey had four points and seven rebounds. Chase Wilkey had four points and led the team with five steals. Cason “Havoc” Bean had four points and two steals. Nash Minor led the team with eight rebounds Brady Marcus had two points and snagged five rebounds. Daris Brahimi had two points. Jaxson Lee had three points. Van Patton grabbed five big rebounds. Their record now stands at 10 and 3.

In the second game Dwight fell 7-25. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Gunnar Severns with five points and three rebounds Kamari Nelson Smith had two points and a team leading eight rebounds. Aiden Bromley had two rebounds. Max Veselak had four rebounds. Stone Skelton had two steals and Zayden Rossi had two steals. Kevin Peterson also had two steals.

Dec 4

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Morris to face the Braves and avenged an earlier loss in the season 24-16. Leading the Redbirds was Nate Wilkey with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Chase Wilkey added four points and three rebounds Brayden Bachand added a bucket and had seven big rebounds. Kade Jensen had two points and snagged six boards. Daris Brahimi had two points and Jaxson Lee had two points. Kamari Nelson Smith grabbed three boards. Their record now stands at 9-3

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds fell to the Redskins last night. It was a great game all the way till the end. The boys never gave up and battled hard showing many signs of improvement last night. The Redbirds leading scorer was Levi Ochoa with 15 and Jace Jensen with 11. Eli Jensen stepped up on the rebounds last night with 9 boards. Great game boys the boys will play at home on Thursday against Elwood good luck boys!

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds win their second straight game in a row with a 35-30 victory over Morris. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Evan Olson with 23 points. Hudson Colclasure had 5 points with 1 3-pointer. Kyler DeLisle had 4 points. Axel Kargle had 2 points and Cason Johnson had 1 point. The Redbirds next game is Thursday (12/7) against Elwood.

Dec 2

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team hosted Odell came away with a 23-12 victory. Leading the Redbirds was Kade Jensen with eight points and six rebounds. Daris Brahimi had eight points and three rebounds. Braden Bachand scored two points. Little Nate Wilkey had four points, six rebounds, and two steals. Gunner Severns had two points to round out the scoring. Nash Minor led the team with 11 rebounds Brady Marques grabbed eight rebounds Cason Bean led the team with four steals. 8-3

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds played Odell on Saturday at home the boys picked up another win. The Redbirds played great team ball all night they were moving the ball very well. The leading scorers were Levi Ochoa with 13 and Ameryn wiles added 8. Braxton Flauhaut also added a half court buzzer beater to end the 3rd quarter Caleb Peters dominated the rebounds once again with 7 boards great win Redbirds. Final score 27-18

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds improved their record to 6-9 with a 38-10 home win over Odell. Leading in scoring was Walter Bradley with 8 points. Kyler DeLisle had 7 points. Cason Johnson, Ty Turner, and Axel Kargle each had 6 points. Evan Olson had 5 points. The Redbirds next contest is at Morris tonight.

Nov 30

The sixth grade boys hosted Morris Saratoga and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 25-17. Leading the Redbird offensive charge was Chase Wilkey with six points and two steals. Nate Wilkey added four points and grabbed two rebounds. Brayden Bachand led the team with four rebounds, three steals, and did an awesome job of bringing the ball up the court. Daris Brahimi had four points and three steals. Cool Hand Brady Marques nailed three foul shots in a row and also had three steals Jaxson Lee nailed a three-pointer and Van Patten had two points and came away with four rebounds. 7-3

In the second game Dwight came away with a 13-9 victory. Leading the Redbirds was Daris Brahimi with six points. (Two Three pointers) Gunner Severns added a three-pointer of his own and had four rebounds, and three steals. Zaiden Rossi had two points Max Veslack had two points and led the team with four rebounds and three steals. Aidan Bromley played like a beast and had four steals and three rebounds. Zack Vidito grabbed a rebound. Dean Carey did a nice job of directing the offense and snagged two boards Hunter Duke grabbed two rebounds. Kamari Nelson Smith had three steals. 3-4

Nov 28

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds traveled to MVK last night and fell short of a win. The boys battled hard all night leading scorers for the Redbirds were Levi Ochoa with 9 and Caleb Peters added 5 points

Caleb led the team on the boards last night with 9 rebounds. Great work Redbirds. The Redbirds will travel to Saratoga on Thursday.

8th Boys Basketball:

The 8th grade basketball team lost to MVK last night 36 to 28. They will take on Saratoga tomorrow night.

Nov 27

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Herscher Limestone and came up short in both games. In the first game Dwight fell 23 to 29. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Kade Jensen with nine points, he also led the team with five rebounds, and had a team high of four steals. Nate Wilkey had three points and four rebounds. Jaxson Lee nailed a three-pointer and had one rebound. Chase Wilkey had two points and three steals. Brayden Bachand had a bucket and two rebounds. Cayson Bean had two points and three steals. Nash Minor snagged four rebounds. Brady Marques had two boards. 6-3

In the second game Dwight fell 7-17. leading the Redbird scoring was Gunner Severns with four points. Kamari Nelson Smith led the team with five rebounds. Kevin Peterson led the team with three steals. Zayden Rossi nailed a three pointer. 2-4

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team lost to Wilmington in an overtime thriller. It was a hard fought game throughout. Good luck tonight versus MVK

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds improved to 5-7 on the year with a 43-39 home victory over the Wilmington Wildcats. Leading in scoring was Kayden Wood with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Evan Olson had 16 points. Hudson Colclasure had 6 points. Axel Kargle and Cason Johnson each had 2 points.

The Redbirds next game is tomorrow at MVK.

Nov 21

8th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds pulled off an exciting overtime victory of the Saunemin Eagles 49-44. Leading in scoring was Kayden Wood with 25 points. Cason Johnson had 8 points. Axel Kargle had 6 points. Hudson Coclasure and Walter Bradley each at 4 points. Dane Frobish had 2 points. The Redbirds are now 4-7 on the season. Their next game is 11/27 against Wilmington.

7th Boys Basketball: The 7th grade basketball team traveled to Saunemin last night. They won by a buzzer beater by Levi Ochoa last night Levi had 16 points and a number of steals last night to lead the Redbirds. Jace Jensen also added 10 points and a couple of steals. Great win Redbirds. The boys played great hard defense all night even though being outsized and down late in the game the boys never gave up. Good luck tonight versus Wilmington

Sixth Grade Boys Basketball: The Sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Wilmington and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 37-12. Leading the Redbirds was Jaxson Lee with 14 points. That included two three pointers. Kade Jensen scored 11 points. Chase Wilkey had four steals. Braden Bachand had two points. Nash Minor had two points and had a team leading six rebounds. Nate Wilkie scored four points, three rebounds, and three steals. Daris Brahimi had four points and Van Patten scored two points. 6-2

In the second game Dwight prevailed 16-10. leading the Redbirds was Max Veselak with six points and two steals. Gunner Severns added four Points. Kamari Nelson Smith had two points and led the team with four rebounds. Big Kevin Peterson snagged three rebounds. Aidan Bromley had two points and two steals Zayden Rossi had two points. Zack Vidito played some tough defense.

Nov 20

The 8th grade girls basketball team ended their season with a loss to Seneca 16-25 in the Regional quarterfinal. Leanne Ruth had 1 rebound, 3 steals and 2 assists. Addi Avilez had 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 points. Olivia Buck had 2 rebounds, 1 steal and 6 points. Carrigan Crouch had 1 rebound, 7 steals and 4 points. Kaitlyn Todd knocked down a 3 pointer. And Grace Tjelle had 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Coach Pittenger is very proud of your effort and fight all year long. Great season girls!

Nov 18

8th Boys Basketball: The 8th grade boys lost the Consolation Championship Game to Flanagan on Saturday.

Nov 15

7th Girls Basketball:

On Wednesday night the 7th Lady Redbirds left it all on the court by setting the tempo of the game but was defeated by Waterman in the championship game 37-20.

Shay Sulzberger was 75% accurate on her free throws and scored 5 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 6 points.

June Woods scored 2 points.

Kira Shores was 83% accurate on her free throws and scored 7 points.

June Woods, Addy Pittenger, and Cara Wilson were aggressive on offense and they all played tough defense against girls with significant height differences.

Kira Shores was also presented with the IESA Sportsmanship Award at the end of the game last night due to her modeling a positive attitude, good sportsmanship and being a leader in the court.

The 7th Redbirds ended their season 13-8. Thank you for all your dedication and time this season. It was fantastic to watch your basketball skills, knowledge and confidence grow both on and off the court this season.

8th Boys Basketball: The 8th grade Redbirds picked up their 3rd win on the year to improve to 3-6 vs Cornell, 47-32 in the Livingston County Tournament. Leading the way was Cason Johnson with 10 points. Kyler DeLisle and Kayden Wood both had 8 points. Evan Olson and and Rylan Woodin both had 6 points. Axel Kargle had 3 points while Ty Turner, Hudson Coclasure, and Dane Frobish each had 2 points. The Redbirds play for the Livingston County Tournament Consolation Championship Saturday at St Mary’s.

Nov 14

7th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds played Seneca last night and lost a tough game.

8th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds lost to Seneca 52-47. The Redbirds were down by as much as 25 points in the second half and were able to cut the lead to 5. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Evan Olson with 15 points. Cason Johnson knocked down 4 3-pointers and a free throw for 13 points. Kayden Wood had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Axel Kargle scored 5 points with 1 3 pointer. Rylan Woodin and Kyler DeLisle each had 2 points. The Redbirds play their next game in the Livingston County Tournament in Pontiac against Cornell Wednesday at 4:30.

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night, the 7th Lady Redbirds defeated Serena, 24-13, to advance to the regional championship game.

June Woods scored 2 points with 1 rebound and 1 steal.

Shay Sulzberger scored 10 points with 2 rebounds.

Addy Pittenger scored 1 points with 2 steals and a rebound.

Cara Wilson scored 2 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 3 points with 1 rebound.

Kira Shores scored 6 points.

The Redbirds will play Waterman Indian Creek Wednesday night at Seneca in the Regional Championship Game

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team hosted Ottawa Central and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 35-15. Leading the Redbirds was Nate Wilkey with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and two steals. Kade Jensen ended his scoring drought with seven points, four rebounds and a team high eight steals. Brayden Bachand added six points, six rebounds, and three steals. Chase Wilkey added four points, three rebounds and two steals. Cason Bean did a great job of applying defensive pressure as the chaser. Daris Brahimi had two points and two steals Jaxson Lee had five points and two steals. Brady Marques had one point and two rebounds.

In the second game Dwight fell 8-16. Leading the team was Kamari Nelson Smith with four points, two rebounds and three steals. Kevin Peterson had two points and one steal. Dean Carey added a bucket and had one steal. Max Veselak led the team with five rebounds. Aidan Bromley snagged four rebounds.

Nov 13

ATHLETICS

7th Girls Basketball: Good Luck tonight as you take on Serena in the IESA Regionals at Seneca.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys hosted a Round Robin and came away with one victory. In the first game Dwight fell to Morris 21-24. Little Nate Wilkie led the team with eight points and 13 rebounds. Daris Brahimi added six points and five rebounds. Braden Bachand had four points and two boards. Kade Jensen snagged four rebounds. Jaxson Lee had two points and two steals. Kamari Nelson Smith had three rebounds.

In the second game of the round robin Dwight prevailed 33-19 over MVK. Leading the Red birds again was Little Nate Wilkey with nine points and eight rebounds. Jaxson Lee scored eight points. Chase Wilkey had four points and grabbed three rebounds. Braden Bachand scored three points and snagged four boards. Cason Bean had two points. Nash Minor scored three points and snagged five rebounds Max Veselak had three rebounds Kamari Nelson Smith had two points and snagged four rebounds. Van Patton had three boards.

8th Boys Basketball: The 8th grade basketball team also won their first round game versus Saunemin. They then took on Prairie Central on Saturday and lost that game. They will take on Cornell on Wednesday at 4:30 in Pontiac.

Nov 13

7th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds played Cornell last night and fell 35-12. The Redbirds fought hard all night. The boys never gave up, leading scorer tonight was Jace Jensen with 7 while Damien Sennett and Braxton Flahaut both added 2 the Redbirds had a lot of good looks offensively just couldn’t get it to fall. The Redbirds fall to 1-7. They play Seneca tonight at home good luck boys.

Nov 11

7th Boys Basketball: The 7th grade basketball team won their opening round game of the LIvingston County Tournament on Friday with a win over Saunemin. They then played Prairie Central on Saturday in the second round and lost. They will play again tonight at 5:45 at the high school against Cornell

Nov 10

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds played against Woodland in their last regular season game. The Redbirds started off slow to start for both offense and defense but picked up the pace in the last half of the game to win 30-10.

June Woods scored 2 points.

Shay Sulzberger scored 11 points with 2 steals.

Lila Tjelle scored 2 points with 3 steals.

Addy Pittenger had 3 steals and Cara Wilson scored 2 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 9 points with 4 steals and 4 rebounds.

Kira Shores scored 4 points with 4 rebounds.

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had 5 rebounds.

The 7th Redbirds start their regional play Monday evening in Seneca.

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost their conference match up to GSW 49-41. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Evan Olson with 15 points. Kayden Wood had 13 points with 1 3-pointer. Axel Kargle had 5 points with 1 3-pointer. Walter Bradley and Cason Johnson both had 4 points. The Redbirds next game is the first game of the Livingston County Tournament Friday night in Dwight.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team traveled to GSW last night, they were defeated 30-18 the boys fought hard just couldn’t buy a basket the boys were getting great looks all night with that being said Damien Sennett lead the way in score with 6 points Levi Ochoa and Braxton Flahaut both added 4. The Redbirds fall to 0-5 with another game tonight against Saunimen hood luck Redbirds !!

Nov 8

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night the 7th Lady Redbirds traveled to Herscher Limestone JH and came home with a win, 30-12.

June Woods scored 6 points with 3 rebounds.

Cara Wilson scored 4 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 10 points with 4 rebounds.

Kira Shores made her first 3 pointer of the season, had 8 rebounds and scored an additional 6 points.

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had 6 rebounds.

8th Girls Basketball:

The 8th grade Redbirds fell to Limestone last night 17-36. Leanne Ruth had 2 steals and 1 point. Addi Avilez had 1 rebound, 5 steals and 4 points. Olivia Buck had 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 8 points. Sienna Burke had 4 rebounds and 1 point. Carrigan Crouch had 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 points. Emma Anderson had 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Kaitlynn Todd had 2 rebounds and 1 steal and Grace Tjelle had 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 point. The Redbirds look to get back in the win column tomorrow at Woodland.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Peotone and came up short in both games. In the first game Dwight fell 4-34. Jaxson Lee nailed a three pointer to lead the Redbirds with three points. Kade Jensen made one free throw. Nate Wilkie led the team with five rebounds.

In the second game Dwight fell 2 to 20. leading the Redbirds was Brady Marques with two points. Aidan Bromley grabbed two rebounds big Dean Carey led the team with three rebounds and three steals. and Hunter Duke snagged two rebounds.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team played peotone at home last night they were defeated 38-18 all though the Redbirds didn’t pull out a win they showed amazing improvements. Offensively the Redbirds were pretty well rounded. Levi Ochoa led the way with 6,Jace Jensen added 4 points, Caleb Peters, Oliver Synder, and Ameryn Wiles all added 2, Caleb Peters led the way on the boards tonight with 8 rebounds while Eli Jensen added 6 great job boys. The Redbirds will travel to Gardner on Thursday to take on the Panthers. Good luck boys

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost their first home game last night to Peotone 42-23. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Cason Johnson with 12 points including 1 3-pointer. Hudson Coclasure had 3 points with 1 3-pointer. Axel Kargle, Kayden Wood, Evan Olson, and Walter Bradley each had 2 points.

The Redbirds next game is Thursday at GSW.

Nov 7

7th Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade Redbirds lost a close game 18-23 last night. June Woods had 2 steals and 4 points. Shay Sulzberger had 6 points. Addy Pittenger had 2 points. Cara Wilson had 1 steal and Kira Shores 5 points.

8th Girls Basketball:

The 8th grade Redbirds couldn’t hold the lead down the stretch and lost 24-27. Leanne Ruth had 5 points. Olivia Buck had 15 points and Grace Tjelle had 4 points.

Both teams hope to have better efforts and bounce back tonight at Limestone.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade basketball team traveled to Ransom and came away with a 20-19 barnburner victory. Leading the Redbirds was Nate Wilkey with 6 points and a team leading seven rebounds. Daris Brahimi and Jaxson Lee had four points. Kade Jensen and Brady Marques nailed two free throws each. Chase Wilkie added a bucket. Nash Minor grabbed six rebounds Kamari Nelson Smith grabbed four rebounds. Brayden Bachand also had four rebounds. The Redbirds are 3-0 on the season.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team traveled to ransom last night. They were defeated 40-17 Levi Ochoa led the way for the Redbirds in scoring with 10 points. Landon Hoffner added 5 and Braxton Flahaut added 2 points. Caleb Peters led the way for the redbirds with 14 rebounds and Jace Jensen added 6, great job boys. The boys keep showing great improvement on the season. The Redbirds will play Peotone tonight in Dwight at 4:30.

8th Boys Basketball:

The 8th Grade Redbirds get their first win of a season with a 44-25 win over the Ransom Pirates. Leading the Redbirds was Evan Olson with 23 points. Kayden Wood had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Walter Bradley had 6 points. Rylan Woodin had 4 points. Hudson Coclasure and Cason Johnson each had 2 points.

The Redbirds are now 1-2 on the season. Their next game is 11/07 at home vs Peotone.

Nov 6

7th Girls Basketball – Nov 4

On Saturday, the 7th Lady Redbirds were defeated by Waterman, 13-33.

Shay Sulzberger scored 5 points with 3 steals.

Kira Shores scored 2 points with 3 rebounds.

June Woods scored 2 points with 2 steals.

Claire Tjelle scored 2 points and Skylar Burke scored 3 points with 2 rebounds.

Good luck tonight versus Morris in your last home game of the season

8th Girls Basketball – Nov 4

The 8th grade girls basketball team played well but fell to Indian Creek on Saturday 24-37. Leanne Ruth had 4 steals and a rebound. Addi Avilez had 5 steals and 2 points. Olivia Buck had 3 rebounds, 5 steals and 12 points. Sienna Burke had 2 points and a rebound. Carrigan Crouch had 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 points. Emma Anderson had a rebound and Grace Tjelle had 1 rebound, 1 steal and 2 points. The Redbirds will look to bounce back tonight against Morris.

Speech/Drama:

The Redbird Drama Co. IESA Speech Team traveled to Saratoga Saturday for Speech Contest. Orators competing and presenting for Dwight were Piper Bovelle, Reagan Connor, Dalton DeLong, Clara Flott, Greta Flott, Blayze Halstead, Elizabeth Hansen, Grayson Hatfield, Mackenzie Hatfield Landon Hoffner, Jude Hurt, Max Hurt, Blakely Miller, Scarlett Miner, Addy Pittenger, Breanna Scott, and Oliver Snyder. The RDC earned 6 firsts, 6 seconds, 3 thirds, and 2 Judges Choice Awards. In the Duet-Acting Category, Reagan Connor and Addy Pittenger were chosen for the Judges Choice award and for solo-acting, Elizabeth Hansen earned the award.

Nov 2

6th Grade Boys Basketball

The sixth grade basketball team traveled to Reed Custer and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 18-15. Leading the Redbirds was Kade Jensen with seven points and three rebounds. Little Nate Wilkie had four points and led the team with five rebounds. Chase Wilkie had three points. Cason Bean and Daris Brahimi each added a bucket.

The B Team fell 6-30. Leading the scoring was Blayze Halstead with two points. Gunnar Severns added two points. Van Patten had two points with five rebounds. Big Kevin Peterson led the team with six rebounds. Aidan Bromley grabbed three rebounds and had two steals.

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds had a disappointing loss to Gardner for the Illinois Valley Conference. In the first half, the Redbirds were able to get the lead but the Tigers limited our shots in the second half.

June Woods scored 6 points.

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith scored 4 points.

Shay Sulzberger scored 3 points.

Cara Wilson and Elizabeth Hansen each scored 2 points.

8th Girls Basketball:

The 8th Grade Redbirds took 3rd place in the IVC tournament with a win over GSW last night. Despite a slow shooting night, the Redbirds battled back in the 4th quarter to come out on top. Leanne Ruth had 4 points. Addie Avilez had 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 7 points. Olivia Buck had 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 10 points. Carrigan Crouch had 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 points. Kaitlynn Todd had 2 rebounds and a steal. Grace Tjelle had 13 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 points.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade boys basketball team traveled to Reed Custer last night. The Redbirds only scored 2 points in the first half to go on and have 10 points in the second. The boys played great defense all night but really stepped it up in the 4th quarter. The leading scorers for Dwight were Levi Ochoa with 4 points, Landon Hoffner and Ameryn Wiles both chipped in 3 each, And Braxton Flauhaut and Jace Jensen both added a basket. Good hard fought game Redbirds!!

Final score

Dwight-12

Reed Custer-20

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost to Reed Custer 20-39. Leading in scoring was Evan Olson with 6 points. Kayden Wood had 5 points. Rylan Woodin, Walter Bradley, and Dane Frobish all had 3 points. Dwight has another road game Monday, 11/6/23 at Ransom.