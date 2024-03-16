EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to go into Executive Session at 6:09 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Hansen, to exit Executive Session at 6:56 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the February 13, 2024 Regular Board Meeting Bills Approve Retirement, Catherine Gartke, Special Education Teacher Approve Resignation, Nicole Neumann, Special Education Teacher Approve Employment, Kaylee Gelsthorpe, ECSE Teacher Approve Employment, Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Head Boys Track Coach Approve Employment, Marissa Stoffel, Assistant Girls Track Coach Approve Employment, Randall Groves, Substitute Teacher

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong explained how we are going to staff the Library this year. The HS no longer feels the need to have staff monitor the Library on a daily basis and Mrs. Flott is able to do RTI with our students; therefore, she will be assigned full-time at the GS this fall. Ms. Schultz will be reassigned as a parapro in the building.

The issue of home-school sports participation was once again addressed. The question of what constitutes eligibility for a homeschool student was asked. Mr. DeLong responded that the Board would want to determine the allowable curriculum, choosing one from 3 to 5 homeschool curriculum programs. The family would need to provide proof of purchase. Then every Friday by 4:00 p.m. they would need to email their progress report to the Athletic Director. Board members were on both sides of this issue and after much discussion it will be brought back for a re-vote at the April Board meeting.

NEW BUSINESS