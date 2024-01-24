The Dwight Township High School Trojan boy’s track team competed in the Cogdal HS Invite on Saturday, March 2 with very good results. The Dwight Township High School Trojan boy’s track team competed in the Cogdal HS Invite on Saturday, March 2 with very good results.

The competition was strong as in all events there were schools with much larger enrollments which did not deter our athletes from doing their best. Five Trojans recorded personal bests: Joe Duffy (60m), Mckay Gleeson (200m), Tyler Gubbins (400m), Tristan Chambers (800m), and Graham Meister (shot put).

The meet was a big learning experience for the team and the coaches are expecting much improvement as the season goes on.

Individual results:

Joe Duffy-60m,7.86; Mckay Gleeson-200m, 27.09, 400m, 1:02.17; Tyler Gubbins-400m, 54.56, Tristan Chambers-800m, 208.85; Frank Lasser-1600m, 6:05.27; Logan Bovelle-1600m, 6:09.94;Graham Meister-shot out, 49’10.75″; Holden Grimes-shot put, 36’2.75″; 4×800 relay-10:27.22 (Lasser, Bovelle, Aiden Bodine, Chris Ozee); 4×200 relay-1:43.60 (Gubbins, Duffy, Gleeson, Ayden Roff); 4×400 relay-3:51.43 (Roff, Chambers, Duffy, Gubbins)

Our next meet will be at Reed Custer on Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4:30pm.