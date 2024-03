Congratulations to the 9 students who performed at Normal West High School’s Solo & Ensemble this weekend. Congratulations to Katy Dolan, Sarah Dolan, Ella Payne, Paityn Schmidberger, & Jacob Weissmann who scored a Division II (Excellent) on their solos, and big congratulations to Ceci Groves, Joey Groves, Mikey Groves, & Lauren Snyder who scored a Division I (Superior).

