DTHS Track Boys Varsity

DTHS Track Girls Varsity

DTHS Baseball JV

DTHS Baseball Varsity

DTHS Softball Varsity

DTHS Softball P2







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.