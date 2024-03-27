BEN BIROS RECOGNIZED AS A 2024 STATE FFA PROFICIENCY WINNER

Ben Biros was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Specialty Crop Production. Ben is a member of the Seneca FFA Chapter. Illinois FFA recognizes students in forty-eight different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Ben’s Supervised Agricultural Experience is based on his business, Biros Boys Mums. Through this project, Ben raised and sold over 4,000 mums in the last two years. Ben is completely responsible for managing the mum production including planting, fertilizing, watering, and marketing. Ben says he has learned a great deal of responsibility, plant science, and financial recordkeeping through his SAE. Ben is the son of Cash and Sarah Biros from Mazon, IL. Cally Hatton and Jeff Maierhofer are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisors at Seneca High School.

Biros was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Mt Zion High School, Mt Zion, IL on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Receiving this honor now makes Biros eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July, 2024. Biros was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee of this area. Biros will receive a plaque for their accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement at the 96th Illinois FFA State Convention, June 11 – 13, 2024. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.