The Prairie Singers will be presenting a spring program April 2, Tuesday, at the Streator Public Library at 6:30 pm. The program will be a variety of sacred, patriotic, Broadway, and spring music. The historic library will be able to be viewed before the concert with the new remodeling of upper rooms and the entrance murals.

The group will also be presenting a spring program April 7 at the First Congregational United Church, 255 E Bluff, in Marseilles at 2 pm.

The Prairie Singers, a chamber ensemble, are singers from a three-county area. The singers have been singing since 1988. More information may be obtained by calling George McComb at 815 287 9806.