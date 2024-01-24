JOIN US!: We’re just 1 day away from St. Paul’s Catholic School in Odell’s biggest fundraiser of the year!

We sincerely hope you join us for dinner or the auction…or both! Dinner is served from 4:30-7:00. The raffle winner is drawn at approximately 7:00, with the live auction to follow.

To view all the items or to bid on the online only items, please scan the QR code. Bidding for online only items begins Friday at 5:00 p.m. You can also access the Bidding Owl link (without typing in all the “gibberish”) at http://stpaulodell.weebly.com/dinner-auction–raffle.html

There are many other opportunities to win throughout the night. The $20,000 prize could be yours. The ticket count sits just above 300. Let’s see if we can make a last minute push to close in on 400! Tickets will continue to be sold up until 6:45 the night of the raffle on March 2.

The real winners are the students of St. Paul School. THIS NIGHT IS FOR THE CHILDREN AND THE FUTURE OF OUR SCHOOL! We greatly appreciate the support from our school families, parish communities, and all our family and friends. Thank you to all that have donated or solicited items.