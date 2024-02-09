MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – A total of 1,183 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. The total includes 107 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Students earning Dean’s List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.
GRUNDY COUNTY
Braceville (60407)
Sophia I Berrong (Senior)
LA SALLE COUNTY
Seneca (61360)
Owen Johnson (Senior)
Levi J Maierhofer (Junior)
Eryn C Stilwell (Sophomore)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
Blackstone (61313)
Eden E Beier (Senior)
Odell (60460)
Dalton W Galloway (Sophomore)