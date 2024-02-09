MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – A total of 1,183 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. The total includes 107 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.

To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).

Students earning Dean’s List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.

GRUNDY COUNTY Braceville (60407) Sophia I Berrong (Senior)

LA SALLE COUNTY Seneca (61360) Owen Johnson (Senior) Levi J Maierhofer (Junior) Eryn C Stilwell (Sophomore)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Blackstone (61313) Eden E Beier (Senior) Odell (60460) Dalton W Galloway (Sophomore)