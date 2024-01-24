February News Release

Motion to approve the JH field trip to Lincoln Trail State Park on April 8th, 2024

Motion to approve the Consent Agenda

Motion to place handbook updates on 2nd reading and to officially adopt into handbook

Motion to approve the 2024-2025 School District Calendar A as presented

Motion to approve a 5-year lease on 8, 72 passenger school buses from Midwest Transit at a cost of $23,239 yearly/bus

Motion to adopt resolution to donate Piper City Football Scoreboard to the Prairie Central Youth Football Organization

Motion to create a Kempton building ad-hoc committee

Motion to purchase a ¼ page color Yearbook Ad at a cost of $100.00

Motion to employ Alison Buckley as the Tri-Point High School Principal beginning in the 2024-2025 school year

Motion to accept the resignation of Brenden Elens as high school boys basketball coach

Motion to accept the resignation of Amber Crouch as high school cheerleading coach

Motion to accept the resignation of Mike Kelly as HS JV Boys Basketball Coach

Motion to approve Holly and Dale Hummel as volunteer livestock judging assistant coaches

Next Board Meeting March 20, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton