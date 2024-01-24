February News Release
Motion to approve the JH field trip to Lincoln Trail State Park on April 8th, 2024
Motion to approve the Consent Agenda
Motion to place handbook updates on 2nd reading and to officially adopt into handbook
Motion to approve the 2024-2025 School District Calendar A as presented
Motion to approve a 5-year lease on 8, 72 passenger school buses from Midwest Transit at a cost of $23,239 yearly/bus
Motion to adopt resolution to donate Piper City Football Scoreboard to the Prairie Central Youth Football Organization
Motion to create a Kempton building ad-hoc committee
Motion to purchase a ¼ page color Yearbook Ad at a cost of $100.00
Motion to employ Alison Buckley as the Tri-Point High School Principal beginning in the 2024-2025 school year
Motion to accept the resignation of Brenden Elens as high school boys basketball coach
Motion to accept the resignation of Amber Crouch as high school cheerleading coach
Motion to accept the resignation of Mike Kelly as HS JV Boys Basketball Coach
Motion to approve Holly and Dale Hummel as volunteer livestock judging assistant coaches
Next Board Meeting March 20, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton