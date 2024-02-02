Thomas Edward Cahill, 64, of Dwight passed away February 1, 2024 after many years of battling cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight with Father Gregory Rom officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass and burial will follow the Mass at Round Grove Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Thomas may be made to the Dwight Public Library.

Tom was born August 12, 1959 to Edward & Mary “Darlene” Cahill of Ransom, IL and the youngest of 5 children . He was raised in Ransom and attended high school at St. Bede Academy in Peru, IL. He then attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport , IA and graduated in 1982 . After college Tom worked for his father at Cahill Grain Co. in Budd, IL.

He married Carrie Ann (Weller) Cahill of Dwight in 1987 and together they shared 36 years of marriage, 3 children, & one grandchild. Tom would later work for RR Donnelley in Dwight which eventually became LSC Communications until his retirement in 2020. Tom is survived by his wife Carrie (Weller) Cahill, Dwight IL. His children Corinne Cahill, Dwight IL, Kyle Cahill, Dwight IL, Annie Cahill, Chicago,IL. His granddaughter Evelyn Cahill, Dwight IL, his mother Darlene Cahill, Ransom, IL, mother-in-law Beverly Weller, Dwight IL, siblings Marianne Cahill, Chicago IL, Marilyn Cahill, Chicago IL, Marcia Cahill, Chicago IL, Mike (Margie) Cahill of Glen Ellyn, brother-in-law Curt (Nancy) Weller , Lincoln NE, brother-in-law Brad Weller, Gurnee IL & several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward T. Cahill and his father in law, Robert E. Weller.

Tom loved spending time with his family & friends. He was an avid reader and fan of the Chicago Cubs & Bears and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed boating & bike rides.

