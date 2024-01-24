Sweet Darren’s is a local bakery and ice cream establishment located in Bradley, Illinois.

Sweet Darren’s was created in 2021 in order to provide job coaching, skill development, and social skills for individuals with disabilities. Some items to be offered will include Sweet Darren’s signature Jumbo Cinnamon Roll, Mini Cheesecake Bites, assortment of cookies, and Jumbo muffins. Look for future Sweet Darren’s customer favorites to be added in the future.

Sweet Darren’s is located inside Northfield Square Mall in Bradley, IL where all the

operations happen daily with local school job coaching programs, life skills classes,

and other individuals in the community who are part of the Sweet Darren’s Familv.

You can learn more from their website and Facebook page:

https://www.sweetdarrens.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SweetDarrens1/