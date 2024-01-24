Both Dwight School boards have approved Jacob Scheuer to be the new athletic director of both schools beginning next year. This was a very sought after and competitive position. After a thorough search, Jacob rose to the top and we are happy to have him. If this name sounds familiar, it is because it is, as he’s a local product. Welcome back Jacob! Both Dwight School boards have approved Jacob Scheuer to be the new athletic director of both schools beginning next year. This was a very sought after and competitive position. After a thorough search, Jacob rose to the top and we are happy to have him. If this name sounds familiar, it is because it is, as he’s a local product. Welcome back Jacob!

Jacob Scheuer is a product of Dwight Schools attending kindergarten through 12th grade graduating in 2007. While at Dwight High School Jacob participated in football, basketball, and track all 4 years before moving to South Carolina to run track in college. Upon graduation he received a position as a PE teacher at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet SC. While in that position he has taught PE, Weight Training, Personal Finance, Teacher Cadets, and Credit Recovery classes. Jacob was chosen as the Horry County School District Teacher of the Year in 2022 a school district of 57 schools and about 2600 teachers. During his time there he served as head coach of JV girls basketball for 6 years, head boys track for the past 10 years, head JV football for the last 10 years, and assistant Athletic Director for the past 6 years. Jacob will be moving to the area with his wife Sara and three boys Peter 5, Luke 3, and Adam 2