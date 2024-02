Schedule for St. Lawrence Catholic Church – South Wilmington, Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Kinsman and St. Mary’s Catholic Church – Reddick

Ash Wednesday – February 14, 2024 (Day of Fast & Abstinence)

7:30am Mass & Ashes – St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

9:00am Mass & Ashes-Sacred Heart, Kinsman

12 Noon Ash Distribution Service-St. Mary’s, Reddick

6:00pm Ash Distribution Service – St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

Stations of the Cross – on Wednesdays during Lent (2/21, 2/28, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27)

5:00pm Stations of the Cross –Sacred Heart, Kinsman 7:00pm Stations of the Cross-St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

Shadow Stations of the Cross

Friday, March 8, 7:00pm – St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

Lenten Confessions

Saturday, March 16, after 5:30pm Mass –St. Mary’s, Reddick

Sunday, March 17, after 10am Mass – RE Children – St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington Tuesday, March 19, 7:00pm – St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

Wednesday, March 20, 5:30pm after Stations of the Cross-Sacred Heart, Kinsman

Holy Week Schedule

Holy Thursday, March 28, 6pm – 1 Mass all parishes at St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

Good Friday, March 29

3pm – Sacred Heart, Kinsman

5pm – St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

Holy Saturday, March 30

5:30pm – St. Mary’s, Reddick 8:00pm-St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington

Easter Sunday, March 31

8:00am – Sacred Heart, Kinsman 10:00am – St. Lawrence, S. Wilmington