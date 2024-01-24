On Saturday, February 24, the Redbird Wrestling Team traveled to Pontiac for regionals. The Redbirds came home with four sectional qualifiers. Addie Avilez took 3rd place to qualify at 119. She did so by pinning Alex Hoegger and Ryder Longtin. Kimari Nelson-Smith took 2nd place in the 167 pound division by pinning Juan Pozos of Clifton. Hudson Clay earned 2nd place at 126 pounds by pinning Smith of Herscher and Technical Falling Klasen of Clifton.

Dalton DeLong was the regional champion at 85 pounds by pinning Clark of Herscher and defeating Morales of Manteno 6-0.

Asa Laser took 4th place making him a sectional alternate.