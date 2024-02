On Feb 11, 2024, Pat Wilson Kelly and Mary Johnson had the honor of presenting six local Veterans with their Quilt of Valor. The quilts were donated by the Pink Ladies for QOV sponsored by Tickled Pink Fabric Store in Pontiac. Those receiving quilts were Lee Bunting, Bob Mosier, Gary Delong, Brian Trainor, Randy Provence and Kris Olson.

