Prairie Creek Library offers several programs in March

Prairie Creek Library has several events planned for March. All events are free and open to the public, however registration is necessary to make sure we have enough space and/or materials. Call 815-584-3061 or visit the Facebook page and find the Sign Up Genius links to register.

On Saturday, March 2, the library will celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party at 11 a.m. The party will include special guest appearances by the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat. Children will enjoy games, a craft, and birthday cake. Sign up is required by Feb. 27.

Adult Craft Night will meet again at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. Crafters will be making spring bunny decorations. Sign up is required by March 1.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Wednesday, March 13. Please note this is not the usual Thursday date. The group will take on another case close to home and will be discussing Drew Peterson, the former Bolingbrook police officer who went to prison for the murder of one wife after another wife mysteriously vanished.

Historian and best-selling author William Hazelgrove will return to the library to present Young Elvis and the Origins of Rock and Roll. Previously, Mr. Hazelgrove presented a popular lecture on Al Capone and the World’s Fair. This lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14.

The library’s next Pop-Up Storytime will be hosted by the Dwight Police Department at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Children in preschool through grade school will enjoy donuts for breakfast during the story. Then they will be treated to a tour and behind-the-scenes look at the police station.

For teens (grades 6-12), the library will host a Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. This event will include pizza and chips, as well as prizes and goodies in the eggs found. Sign up is required by March 15.

The Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. This club is open to anyone who would like to participate. The club will be discussing “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. Library staff can help order copies of the book through interlibrary loan on request.

The library will host Brooke Baker from AidensBrook for a Spring Centerpiece Demonstration at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. All are welcome to watch this demonstration at no cost. However, Brooke will be offering flower kits for those who wish to follow along and create their own centerpiece. Kits are $25 and must be paid for in order to lock in a kit. Kits only will be available to the first 25 people. Kits can be purchased at the library by cash or a check made out to Brooke Baker. Sign up is required by March 19.

The library will continue its Reading Challenges in March. For each level, participants may get one entry for each book completed within that month’s category. Prizes will be drawn for each level at the end of the month. For students of DCS, librarian Mrs. Flott is offering Redbird Bucks for students who complete the challenge.

For March, the adult and teen challenge for March is: I Will Survive – Read a book where the main character overcomes an obstacle, trial, or adversity to survive and thrive.

The Junior Challenge (chapter book level) is We Won’t Be Doomed to Repeat It – Read any fiction or non-fiction book about history. Think American Girl or Dear America books.

The Children’s Challenge (picture book level) is Happy Birthday, Theodore Geisl! – Read any Dr. Seuss book.

