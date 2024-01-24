The 4th Annual Empty Bowls Silent Art Auction for Dwight Township High School was a success this year. The Art 3 Junior and Senior artists donated a collection of 22 handmade ceramic bowls that were produced in Mrs. Farrell-Levange’s art classes. The students created wheel thro The 4th Annual Empty Bowls Silent Art Auction for Dwight Township High School was a success this year. The Art 3 Junior and Senior artists donated a collection of 22 handmade ceramic bowls that were produced in Mrs. Farrell-Levange’s art classes. The students created wheel thro wn, slump, slab construction, and slip casting bowls from October to December of 2023 within their ceramics art unit with the goal to donate one of their bowls towards the Empty Bowls Silent Art Auction in the Spring Semester. The students were given the opportunity to work with Amaco Glaze Company who donated a variety of glazes to help the students create the vibrant colors on their ceramics. As bids were being placed Mrs. Tamara Fritnhitch’s Foods 2 students were preparing a variety of soups and biscuits to provide to the bid winners at the soup and biscuit luncheon.

Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities. This year DTHS students who participated in this event recognized the rising costs at grocery stores around the area and the struggles that people are experiencing and they wanted to make a difference. The goal here was to provide several Trojan families, a Berkot’s gift card to help them buy groceries and to fill their pantry. Through a community effort of student artists, student chefs, DTHS staff members and a caring community, The Empty Bowls Silent Art Auction raised over $600. Through hard work and creative perseverance, the Trojan Nation came together to make a difference in the community of Dwight.