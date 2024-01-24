Robert “Bob” Kelly, 64 or rural Dwight, IL. died Tuesday February 20, 2024 at 6:15pm at his residence.

A visitation will be held on Sunday February 25, 2024 from 3:00-6:00pm at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, IL. Cremation rites will follow the visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday February 29, 2024 at 10:30am at Gardner Prairie Cemetery, Gardner, IL. Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Bob was born on November 18, 1959 a son of Leo F. and La Verne (Swanson) Kelly. He married Patricia Wilson on August 23, 1997 in Gardner, IL. She survives in rural Dwight, IL. Also surviving are three children: Lindsay (Mike) Mosier of Herscher, IL, Andrew (Miranda) Fjelde of Gardner, IL and Jacob (Haleigh) Fjelde of Gardner, IL; four grandchildren: Christopher (Alyssa) Smith of Reddick, IL, Blaze Mosier of Herscher, IL, Barrett Fjelde and Junie Fjelde both of Gardner, lL; one great grandson: Kashton Smith; two brothers: Keith (Joleen) Kelly of Mazon, IL and Rick (Bonnie) Kelly of Dwight, IL; four sisters: Linda (Mike) Ahern of Dwight, IL, Kay (Tom) Gerth of Chatsworth, IL, Laurie (Craig) Shelly of Morris, IL and Patti (Pat) Huffman of Dwight, IL. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob farmed his entire life in rural Dwight, IL.

