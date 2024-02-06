LeRoy R. Roloff, age 74, of Odell, IL passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024 at Hines Veterans Hospital. Born on June 5, 1949 in Harvey, IL to LeRoy and Rose (nee Filip) Roloff. A Veteran of the United States Army, he served in Vietnam. He married Rosemary McLaughlin on June 29, 1974 in Palos Hills, IL. Together they Owned and Operated LeRoy’s Auto Service in Dwight, IL for over 20 years. He was member of the Lockport Moose and Croatian Club in Joliet and enjoyed gambling and dancing. Together with Rosemary they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and spending winters in either Texas or Mississippi. Surviving are his mother, Rose Roloff of Tinley Park, IL; daughters, Tami (Don) Babjak of South Wilmington, IL and Kristie (Devin) Fair of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Mickey Babjak, Aubrey Fair and Kendall Fair; sister Jeanette (Larry) Lober of Palos Hills, IL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Preceding him in death was his wife Rosemary Roloff (7-30-2021); father, LeRoy Roloff and nephew, Kevin Lober.

Arrangements have been entrusted to R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Hines Veterans Hospital.