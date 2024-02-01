Kindergarten Pre-Registration School Year 2024-2025

MVK District 2C will be holding Kindergarten Pre-Registration on Monday, February 12th and Tuesday, February 13th , also Tuesday, February 20th and Wednesday, February 21st between the hours of 3:15 P.M and 4:30 P.M. in the Elementary School office. Your child must be 5 years old on or before September 1st of 2024 and reside in the MVK School District to be eligible to attend for the 2024-2025 school year. Please bring your child’s certified birth certificate and 2 proofs of residency. If you are a homeowner this could be your property tax bill. If you are a renter, you could bring your rental agreement. Other options are any utility bill or your voter registration card with your name and your correct physical address on it. Physical, dental and vision forms will be available. If you are unable to enroll your child at this time, please call the Elementary School office at 448-2471 to make other arrangements.