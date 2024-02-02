Feb 1

Ottawa Marquette defeated MVK 38-11 in Marquette 8th grade regional championship. Breckin Anderson and Colton Baudino each scored 4 points for MVK. They finish the season with a record of 12-9.

Jan 30

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Ottawa Wallace 47-38 in a semifinal of the Ottawa Marquette 1A regional. MVK trailed by 3 entering the 4th quarter, but outscored Wallace 21-9 in the quarter. Kolten Pfeifer was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points. Colton Baudino scored 11, Breckin Anderson scored 9, Lorenzo Isham scored 5, and Mark Brookman scored 2.

MVK will play host and #1 seed Marquette at 5:30 on Thursday for the regional championship.

Jan 27

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Grand Ridge 38-22 in the opening round of the Ottawa Marquette 1A Regional on Saturday. Colton Baudino scored 24 points for the Mavericks, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 9. MVK will play Ottawa Wallace in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Jan 6

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Elwood 34-30 in the opening round of the Illinois Valley Conference tournament on Saturday. Colton Baudino scored 17 points, and Breckin Anderson scored 10.

Dec 19

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Morris Grade School 30-23 on Tuesday. Kolten Pfeifer scored 17 points, and Breckin Anderson scored 7 for MVK.

Morris won the 7th grade game 32-14. Lorenzo Isham scored 7 points for MVK.

Dec 18

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Nettle Creek 42-26 on Monday. MVK led 35-11 at halftime. Colton Baudino scored 20 points, and Breckin Anderson scored 12 for MVK. Ryan Geiss scored 10 for Nettle Creek.

Nettle Creek won the 7th grade game 29-22. Levi Barner scored 6 points for MVK, and Ryan Geiss scored 14 for Nettle Creek.

Dec 7

The Seneca 8th grade boys basketball team defeated MVK 44-34 in overtime on Thursday. Colton Baudino scored 20 points for MVK, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 10. Chase Sterling scored 20 points for Seneca.

Seneca won the 7th grade game 27-12. Chase Bennett scored 13 points for Seneca, and Lorenzo Isham scored 8 points for MVK.

Dec 5

Saratoga defeated the MVK 8th grade boys basketball team 41-38 Tuesday. Colton Baudino scored 17 and Kolten Pfeifer scored 14 for MVK. Edgar Alegria scored 21 for Saratoga.

Saratoga won the 7th grade game 31-16. Owen Pfeifer from MVK was the game’s leading scorer with 8 points.

Nov 28

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Dwight 37-28 on Tuesday. Colton Baudino and Kolten Pfeifer each scored 14 points for MVK. Cason Johnson and Evan Olson each scored 9 points for Dwight.

The MVK 7th grade team won 30-18. Lorenzo DeOliveira scored 12 and Levi Barner scored 8 for MVK. Levi Ochoa scored 9 points for Dwight.

Nov 27

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball jumped out to a 22-0 lead and defeated Odell 48-12 on Monday. Colton Baudino scored 12 points, making all 5 of his field goal attempts. Kolten Pfeifer scored 10 points, Breckin Anderson scored 8, and Mark Brookman scored 7.

The MVK 7th grade team won 26-17. Lorenzo DeOliveira scored 14 for MVK, and Levi Barner and Noah Grant each scored 4.

Nov 20

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team won in Grand Ridge 44-26 on Monday. Colton Baudino scored 17 points, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 10.

Grand Ridge won the 7th grade game 42-20. Jacob Warning scored 8 points for MVK, Lorenzo DeOliveira scored 6, and Noah Grant scored 5.

Nov 14

Reed-Custer defeated MVK 47-36 in an 8th grade game Tuesday evening. Colton Baudino scored 14 and Kolten Pfeifer scored 13 for MVK.

Reed-Custer won the 7th grade game 23-9. Owen Pfeifer scored 5 points for MVK.

Nov 13

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team won 51-25 at Milton Pope Monday evening. They finished the game on a 16-0 run in the game’s last 5 minutes. Colton Baudino scored 25 points, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 18 for MVK. Jaxon Neu scored 13 for Milton Pope.

Milton Pope won the 7th grade game 29-17. Lorenzo DeOloveira scored 10 for MVK, and Tucker Johnson scored 9 for Milton Pope.

Nov 8

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball won 26-21 at Marseilles Wednesday night. Colton Baudino scored 16 points, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 10.

The MVK 7th grade team lost in overtime, 25-23. Lorenzo DeOloveira scored 8 points, and Blake Claypool scored 5 for MVK.

Nov 1

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team opened the season with a 40-21 home victory over Saunemin on Wednesday night. Breckin Anderson was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Colton Baudino scored 13, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 12. Brayden Sancken scored 8 for Saunemin.

The MVK 7th grade team won the preliminary game 23-3. Lorenzo DeOliviera scored 8 points and Jacob Warning scored 5.