Morris Hospital Announces Babysitter’s Training Course

February 1, 2024, Morris, IL — Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering a Babysitter’s Training Course on Monday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The Babysitter’s Training Course is designed for youths age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues. Participants should bring a doll to class along with an email address so their certificate can be sent to them by the American Red Cross upon completion of the class.

Additional Babysitter’s Training Course dates for 2024 are June 7, July 12, August 2 and October 14.

Registration is $40 and includes lunch. Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Questions can be directed to the Morris Hospital Education department, 815-705-7360.







