REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Tara Hansen

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal/AD

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Jeanette McCloskey had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Lauren Cotter and Sara Hurt were in attendance to comment on the Board’s decision to not allow home-schooled students to play sports and to follow their Board policy regarding this issue.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you note was received from Black Hawk East College for the donation received at the passing of James Golby, Kathy Stewart’s father.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA Report for this month. Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that we have been approved for the new Maintenance Grant for this year. He originally requested for phase II of the plumbing and infrastructure project. After the issues with the roof he wanted to amend the grant to help pay for roof repairs; however, the state will not allow that to be amended. He did state that the roof would need to be addressed as soon as possible. He wants to get quotes for repairing and replacing. He notes that the bid threshold is now $35,000 and he hopes that we could get temporary repairs under that threshold. He also noted that if we are looking into a pitched roof, which would be the best solution, we also are looking at a possible future addition. If we did that, it would need to be tied into the pitched roof and so it may be that we have to patch for now and look at a longer term more sustainable solution in the future.