The MVK luncheon was cancelled for Jan 16 2024 due to bad weather, and we had two birthdays in January, June Elam and Charlotte Hunrud.

The MVK met Feb 20, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch provided by CNN and furnished by the “Upper Crust” from Yorkville.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A silent prayer was said for the Policemen and Police women, EMT’S, Firemen and Firewomen.

Happy Birthday was sung to Nancy Brian,Maria Bybee,Helen Hartman and Harriet Osborne and a get well card was mailed to Connie Grieff. Door prizes were win by Shirley Matzen, Linda Poppleton and Paul Page.

The Secretary and Treasurer reports were read and were accepted by all.A motion to adjourn the meeting by Nancy Johnson and seconded by Joe Sereno.

The next meeting will be held on March 19,2024 with Euchure at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting. Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation,