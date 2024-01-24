An information session for spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be 10 a.m. – noon on Friday, March 22 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. An information session for spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be 10 a.m. – noon on Friday, March 22 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College.

The special guest speakers on March 22 will be Justin Caldwell and Jolene Boothe from Sweet Darren’s, a local bakery and ice cream establishment. They will talk about Sweet Darren’s vision, growth, and future.

“Sweet Darren’s is an amazing organization that empowers people with disabilities,” said Deb Hoyer-Denson, KCC director of continuing education programs. “They spread happiness through mouthwatering treats and meaningful employment.”

The Lifelong Learning Institute< http://www.kcc.edu/lli > at KCC offers affordable, high-quality, non-credit classes that take place in an environment that fosters participation. Registration and course information will be available at the kickoff event. The event is free and open to the public. The classes are non-credit, continuing education, open to people ages 50 and older.

The classes focus on different intellectual and cultural topics, and vary from a few hours to several meetings. In-person and Live Webinar options are offered, and prices also vary. More than 20 classes for Spring 2024 are priced at $20 or less.

For more information, or to find out the latest course offerings, visit www.kcc.edu/lli or phone 815-802-8206. To be added to the program mailing list, email dhdenson@kcc.edu

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.