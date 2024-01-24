ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

LEXINGTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in McLean County.

On February 24, 2024 at 12:42 p.m. on Interstate 55 northbound near Lexington, milepost 178, ISP troopers responded to a call of shots fired. Preliminary information indicates two vehicles had pulled over and were on the shoulder of the interstate. Upon arrival, officers observed a subject shooting at the other vehicle. The subject then pointed a firearm at officers. Officers exchanged gunfire with the subject, who was fatally struck and later pronounced deceased. There were no other injuries.

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating this incident.

This investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.