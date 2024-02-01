Jan 31

The GSWB 7th and 8th-grade volleyball teams faced off against Tri-Point on January 31st.

The 7th grade team defeated Tri-Point in 2 sets 25-18, 25-19. They are now 11-0 this season.

Leaders of the match were:

Kaylee Tousignant with 9 assists, 3 digs, 1 kill, and an ace.

Brynn Christensen with 4 aces and 3 kills.

Leah Olson with 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 kill, and 1 assist.

Ellie Marquez with 2 kills, 4 aces, 1 dig.

The 8th grade team was defeated by Tri-Point in 2 sets 18-25, 20-25. They are now 8-3 this season.

Leaders of the match were:

Lily Buck with 7 aces and 1 dig.

Marissa Bafia with 2 kills, 1 ace, and a dig.

Lilly Scheuber with 1 kill, and 1 dig.

Jan 30

The 7th and 8th GSWB Tigers Volleyball Teams traveled to Elwood on January 30th.

The 7th grade team won in two sets 25-11, 25-9. They are now 10-0 this season and 5-0 headed into the IVC Tournament on February 5th.

Leaders of the match were:

Kaylee Tousignant with 1 ace, 3 kills, and 3 assists.

Lyla Cacello with 3 kills and 1 ace.

Lily Eddy with 4 kills, 2 assists, and 4 aces.

Brynn Christensen with 9 aces, and 1 kill

Kinzie Molle had five service points with 1 ace.

The 8th grade team also won in two sets 25-18, 26-24. Their season is record is 8-2 and they are also 5-0 going into their conference tournament on February 8th.

Leaders of the match were:

Lily Buck with 4 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs.

Marissa Bafia with 6 aces and 2 kills.

Lilly Scheuber with 2 aces and 1 kill.

Bella Serena added 3 kills.

Jan 29

The 7th and 8th grade GSWB volleyball teams defeated Ransom on January 29th.

The 7th grade team won in 2 sets, 25-18, 25-15. They are now 9-0 this season.

Leaders of the match were:

Leah Olson with 4 aces, 3 kills, and 3 digs.

Brynn Christensen with 6 kills, and 3 aces.

Lily Eddy with 6 kills, 3 aces, and 5 assists.

Chloe Biros added 2 kills, and an ace while Mikayla Winnie added 1 kill and an ace.

The 8th grade team also won in two sets 25-21, 25-16. They are now 7-2 this season.

Leaders of the match were:

Alexa Dougherty and Lily Buck led with 5 kills and 5 aces each.

Marissa Bafia had 4 kills and 2 digs.

Julianna Moats had 5 aces, 2 kills, and 2 assists.

Jaci Wilkey added 10 assists.

Jan 24

The GSWB 7th and 8th-grade volleyball teams traveled to Coal City on January 24th. The 7th grade team defeated Coal City in an exciting two-set match 25-22, 26-24. They hold a record of 8-0. Leaders of the match were: Kaylee Tousignant with 6 aces and 2 assists. Leah Olson with 6 aces and 2 kills. Ellie Marquez with 2 aces, 2 kills, and 3 digs. Brynn Christensen with 2, aces, 2 kills, 1 block, and 1 dig. The 8th grade team fell to Coal City in two sets 15-25, 22-25. Their record is now 6-2. Leaders of the match were: Alexa Dougherty with 3 aces and a kill. Jaci Wilkey with 3 aces, 3 digs, and 3 assists. Lily Buck with 5 digs, 1 ace, and 1 assist. Julianna Moats added 3 digs.

Jan 23

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams faced Dwight on January 23rd.

The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–19, and 25-15. They improve to 6-0 on the season and stand at 4-0 in the IVC Conference. The 8th grade team defeated Dwight in a hard-fought, 3-set match. Their regular season record is now 6-1 with an IVC Conference record of 4-0.

Jan 18

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Morris Saratoga on January 18th for an exciting IVC Conference matchup. The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–23, and 25-21. They now have a regular season record of 6-0 and an IVC Conference record of 3-0. The 8th grade team also defeated the Hawks in 2 sets 25-21, and 25-23. Their regular season record is now 5-1 with an IVC Conference record of 3-0.

Both wins came from teamwork and communication. Every single player had a job to do and they succeeded. They played their hearts out, cheered each other on, and worked together as a team both on and off of the court. Keep it up!

Jan 17

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Grand Ridge on January 17th.

The 7th grade team won in 3 sets 25–14, 20-25, 25-16. They improve their record to 5-0. Leaders of the match were: Lily Eddy with 4 aces, 3 kills, and 4 assists. Brynn Christensen with 4 aces, 2 kills, and 2 blocks. Ellie Marquez added 5 aces and Kaylee Tousignant added aces. The 8th grade team won in 2 sets 25-19, 25-23. They move to 4-1 on the season. Leaders of the match were: Jaci Wilkey with 3 aces, 3 kills, and 8 assists. Alexa Dougherty with 7 aces and 1 kill. Lily Buck with 3 kills and 4 aces. Lilly Scheuber added 2 aces and Bella Serena received 2 kills.

Jan 16

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams played MVK in their first home match on January 11th.

The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–16, 25-18. They improve their record to 4-0 and a 2-0 IVC Conference record. Leaders of the match were: Lily Eddy with 2 aces and 3 kills. Kaylee Tousignant with 2 aces and 4 assists. Ellie Marquez with 4 aces, 1 kill, and two assists. Brynn Christensen with 4 aces. The 8th grade team won in 3 sets 17-25, 25-10, 25-11. They move to 3-1 on the season and a 2-0 IVC Conference record. Leaders of the match were: Jaci Wilkey with 5 aces, 2 digs, 3 kills, and 10 assists. Lily Buck with 9 aces and 5 digs. Marissa Bafia with 5 kills. Alexa Dougherty added 4 kills.

Jan 10

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Seneca for their first IVC match on January 10th.

The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–7, 25-17. They improve their record to 3-0 and a 1-0 IVC Conference record. Leaders of the match were: Ellie Marquez with 10 aces, 3 digs, and 4 kills. Kaylee with 6 aces and 5 assists. Lily Eddy with 2 aces, 1 kill, and 1 assist. The 8th grade team won in 2 sets 25-7, 25-11. They move to 2-1 on the season and a 1-0 IVC Conference record. Leaders of the match were: Lily Buck with 7 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill. Marissa Bafia with 5 kills and 1 ace. Jaci Wilkey with 8 assists.

Jan 8

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Saunemin on January 8th.

The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25–2, 25-19. They improve their record to 2-0. Leaders of the match were: Brynn Christensen with 18 service points, 10 of which were aces. Lyla Cacello, Chloe Biros, and Ellie Marquez each added four aces. The 8th grade team lost in 2 sets 24-26, 21-25. They move to 1-1 on the season. Leaders of the match were: Jaci Wilkey with 17 service points, 7 digs, 9 assists. Lily Buck with 9 digs, 3 aces, and 2 kills Alexa Dougherty with 4 kills Julianna Moats with 6 digs.

Jan 4

The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Teams traveled to Odell on January 4th.

The 7th grade team won in 2 sets 25-16, 25-14. They start the season with a 1-0 record. Leaders of the match were: Ellie Marquez with 9 aces and 2 kills Chloe Biros with 4 aces Kaylee Tousignant with 2 aces and 5 assists The 8th grade team won in 3 sets 25-16, 22-25, 25-15 They begin the season with a 1-0 record. Leaders of the match were: Jaci Wilkey with 7 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills, 3 assists Lily Buck with 6 aces, 2 kills Marissa Bafia with 7 aces, 4 digs Julianna Moats with 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist Great start to the season ladies!