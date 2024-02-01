1/26 GSWB vs Seneca – 7th Grade 2A Regional at Seneca
1/24 GSWB vs Serena – 7th Grade 2A Regional at Seneca
GSWB Tigers fought through a tough battle to come out on top with a 33-29 win over Serena. The Tigers needed all team members to contribute to get the win. The game bounced back and forth in the first with the Huskers ahead at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-8. The Tigers however would find a way to run the floor and use solid passing to put 16 points up in the second quarter to take a 24-17 into the half. A couple of the Tigers would find themselves in foul trouble and John Johnson would step up to help GSWB hold onto a 26-25 lead with a key defensive rebound late in the 3rd. Once again solid pressure defense by guards David Allen and Ty Tjelle would allow for teammates to come up with much-needed steals. Brody Grimes and Ryan Male would both hit a free throw late in the game to push the lead to 4 with 13 seconds to go. Grimes would finish the night with 11 points, Mason Jordan added 8 points, Male 6, Kash Olsen and Fallon Stein each had 4.
1/10 vs Seneca at IVC Tournament at Gardner Grade School
1/8 vs Elwood in IVC Tournament
7th Grade defeated Elwood in the opening round of the IVC Tournament 34-17.
12/19 vs Ransom
7th Grade fell to Ransom 41-16.
12/18 @ Streator Woodland
The 7th/8th Grade Boys traveled to Streator Woodland on Monday to take on the Warriors.
12/14 vs Coal City
7th Grade lost to Coal City last night. (Final score unavailable).
12/13 vs Saunemin
7th Grade defeated Saunemin 33-28. Ryan Male and Brody Grimes had 10 points each. Mason Jordan added 9 and Fallon Stein 4. Jordan also had 11 steals.
12/11 vs Wilmington
The 8th Grade celebrated 8th Grade Night tonight and used the home crowd to their advantage jumping out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead over Wilmington. Caden Christensen added 3 threes in the frame. The Tigers wouldn’t look back on the search for their 10th win of the season with a 52-31 final score. Cameron Gray led all scorers with 19 points and 6 assists. Case Christensen added 16 points and 8 rebounds. Caden Christensen finished with 9, Isaiah Bouwma 6, and Tyson Sorensen with 2. Blake Brassard was active all night on the boards keeping several possessions alive for the Tigers and pulling in 5 rebounds of his own.
12/7 at Saratoga
Dec 6
Last night the Blue&White teams took on Saratogae.
Dec 5
GSWB (Gardner South Wilmington Braceville) traveled to Elwood last night.
The 6th Grade Tigers competed at MVK on Saturday 12/2. The 6th grade Tigers fell in both games, 17-22 vs MVK and 14-31 vs Nettle Creek. It was a tough day for the team, “we had trouble hitting shots all morning.”
Nov 9
The 6th grade Tigers travelled to Streator Thursday night for 2 games in the Joe Bedeker Tournament.
Nov 6
7th Grade Boys moved their record to 2-0 with a 41-35 win over ICS. In a game that was a tough battle the whole way, the Tigers would use a strong team effort in the second half to finish with the win. Ryan Male led all scorers with 21 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Brody Grimes 10 points, Mason Jordan 6, David Allen and Ty Tjelle each with 2. Jordan also added 12 rebounds. Jordan had a solid game and finished with 12 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists. Grimes added 9 boards.
The 8th Graders came back from a 20-10 halftime score to earn their second win of the season. Isiah Bouwma and Case Christensen would step up on defense to help hold ICS scoreless in the 3rd. The Tigers would win that quarter 15-0 led by great passing from Wyatt McNally. The Tigers would never look back and ended with a final score of 39-26. Cameron Gray had 20 points, Followed by Caden Christensen with 9, Case Christensen with 6, and Isiah Bouwma with 4. Caden Christensen also added 9 rebounds.
Nov 1 (White)
The 7th and 8th grade boys opened their season tonight at Morris.
In the 7th grade game Morris jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead. After a timeout the Tigers would settle in and work together to battle back to take a 9-6 lead after the 1st quarter. Morris would regain the lead right at the end of the 1st half with a score of 13-15. The Tigers would hold Morris to a 1 point 3rd quarter and were able to find Brody Grimes inside for 9 points in the 3rd. The Tigers held strong in the 4th to finish with a 28-23 win. Grimes would lead all scorers with 18 points off of assists from Ty Tjelle, Mason Jordan and Ryan Male, Jordan and Male each added 4 points. David Allen added a bucket. Fallon Stein really stepped it up as a leader on defense.
Oct 30 (Blue)
he GSWB Tigers Blue team opened their season last night. The Tigers traveled to Dwight and fell in a close game 21-22.