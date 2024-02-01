1/31 GSWB 8th Grade Boys vs Marseilles 2A Regional

The GSWB Tigers fell in the semi final round to Marseilles 36-34 in overtime. The tigers trailed the first half and went into the locker room down 16-13. Marseilles size proved to be a struggle for GSWB as they struggled to get key rebounds. Isiah Bouwma hit a bucket to give the Tigers their first lead at 22-21. The game would bounce back and forth after that until both teams found themselves tied at 31 at the end of regulation. Marseilles would quickly grab a 5 point lead in OT and a 3 pointer by Case Christensen with 6 seconds left out the Tigers within two. Forced to foul the Tigers had to go the length of the floor in 2.6 seconds for their final shot and fell short. They finish the season with a 13-6 record. Scoring for the Tigers were Cameron Gray 16, Case Christensen 8, Isiah Bouwma 6 and Caden Christensen 4.

1/27 GSWB vs Olgesby Washington

7th Grade season ended last night as they fell to an extremely tough Olgesby Washington team. The Tigers finished the season 15-8. Although they came up one win short of state, they were able to bring home the first 7th grade boys regional championship in 17 years. They are the first team also in the records that start in 2000 to win both the Conference title and the Regional title. Congratulations to the boys on these great achievements.

Also congratulations to Brody Grimes in the regional championship and to Ryan Male in the Sectional for receiving IESA sportsmanship awards.

1/26 GSWB vs Seneca – 7th Grade 2A Regional at Seneca

Congratulations to the 7th Grade Boys on winning a Regional Championship Friday Night in Seneca.

Final Score GSWB 13 Seneca 12.

GSWB was able to pick up their 15th win of the season as they battled a defensive thriller in Seneca. Early in the first Brody Grimes would show his defensive strength in the post contesting shots and pulling down several solid rebounds to keep Seneca from second chance opportunities. The second quarter the Tiger guards Mason Jordan Ty Tjelle and David Allen would take their turn in the defensive spotlight . The trio made it difficult for Seneca to even start their offense. The Tigers would need the defense to hold strong as they were able to get good looks at the hoop but struggled to get anything to fall. The end of 3 the score would stay tied 6-6. The fourth quarter Seneca pulled ahead 12-6 with under 2:30 to go. That’s when things changed for the Tigers. After a Ryan Male 3 pointer The Tiger press created a steal and a pass to Brody Grimes for a bucket the Tigers quickly found themselves within 1. With 7 seconds to go Fallon Stein would earn a steal and drive in for a layup to put the Tigers up 13-12. One last defense stance for the Tigers earned them the championship title.

The Tigers travel to Marseilles on Monday to take on Olgesby Washington in the sectional championship at 6:30.

1/24 GSWB vs Serena – 7th Grade 2A Regional at Seneca

GSWB Tigers fought through a tough battle to come out on top with a 33-29 win over Serena. The Tigers needed all team members to contribute to get the win. The game bounced back and forth in the first with the Huskers ahead at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-8. The Tigers however would find a way to run the floor and use solid passing to put 16 points up in the second quarter to take a 24-17 into the half. A couple of the Tigers would find themselves in foul trouble and John Johnson would step up to help GSWB hold onto a 26-25 lead with a key defensive rebound late in the 3rd. Once again solid pressure defense by guards David Allen and Ty Tjelle would allow for teammates to come up with much-needed steals. Brody Grimes and Ryan Male would both hit a free throw late in the game to push the lead to 4 with 13 seconds to go. Grimes would finish the night with 11 points, Mason Jordan added 8 points, Male 6, Kash Olsen and Fallon Stein each had 4.

GSWB will take on Seneca in the Regional Championship at Seneca on Friday Night at 4:30. The two teams have battled twice this year and have split.

1/10 vs Seneca at IVC Tournament at Gardner Grade School

Semi Final Round

GSWB 22 Seneca 18

Seneca got out to a quick start ending the first quarter 10-4. From then on it was a defensive battle and the Tigers would slowly chip away at Seneca’s lead. Holding Seneca to just 1 point in the 2nd quarter the Tigers would go into the locker room at half down 11-8. The defensive intensity for both teams would resume in the second with the Tigers continuing to trail until the fourth quarter. Ty Tjelle and David Allen put pressure on the guards all night, while Fallon Stein and Ryan Male caused trouble for the Raiders in the corners. The Tigers would use a steal and layup from Mason Jordan and a couple of baskets from Brody Grimes in the paint to take the lead. Grimes would help seal the fate of the Raiders by hitting key free throws down the stretch to push the lead to 4. Grimes would finish the game with 9 points and 8 rebounds, Male added 6 points, Mason Jordan had 4 points and 9 steals. Stein added a 3 pointer.

The win would put the Tigers in the Championship game where they would face Dwight. The Tigers would struggle to find their offensive rhythm but would once again use intense defense to keep the game within reach. Finding themselves down 14-6 at the half the Tigers once again used solid passing and teamwork to find open shots and work their way back into the game trailing 16-19 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Mason Jordan was able to get a steal and a layup to put the Tigers within one and with around 2:30 to go Ty Tjelle hit a bucket to give the Tigers the lead. The Tigers would continue to build on that lead and finish with a 27-21 win and the Title of IVC Champions. Ryan Male led the Tigers with 7 points, Jordan 6 points and 9 steals, Brody Grimes, Fallon Stein and Tjelle each had 4 points and David Allen added a bucket. Grimes had 8 rebounds

1/8 vs Elwood in IVC Tournament

7th Grade defeated Elwood in the opening round of the IVC Tournament 34-17.

Brody Grimes had 15 points, Mason Jordan 8 points and 11 rebounds, Ryan Male 4 points and 10 rebounds, Rylin Wright 3 points, Fallon Stein and Ty Tjelle each had two.

The Tigers will face Seneca in round two at 5:30 on Wednesday at Gardner.

12/19 vs Ransom

7th Grade fell to Ransom 41-16.

8th Grade defeated Ransom 57-26.

12/18 @ Streator Woodland

The 7th/8th Grade Boys traveled to Streator Woodland on Monday to take on the Warriors.

The 7th grade would pick up their 10th win of the season with a 31-22 win over Streator Woodland. The Tigers were led by Mason Jordan who had 13 points and 12 steals. Brody Grimes added 8 points and 14 rebounds. Ryan Male had 6 points and Fallon Stein 4.

The 8th grade Tigers couldn’t recover from a 7-19 deficit at the end of 1. They would cut the lead to 5 late in the 3rd but Streator Woodland would answer each time. The Tigers would finish with a 47-54 loss. Caden Christensen led all scorers with 23 points including 5 3’s. Cameron Gray added 11 points, 5 steals and 5 assists. Isiah Bouwma added 8 points and Case Christensen 5.

12/14 vs Coal City

The 8th Grade Tigers would take an early lead into halftime, but the Coalers battled back. The Tigers found themselves down by 41-40 late in the game. A pair of Coaler free throws with 20 seconds to go to push the Coaler lead to 3. The Tigers worked the way back down the court to find Case Christensen open in the corner for a 3 to tie the game at 43. After a quick timeout, the Tigers kept the pressure on, and a steal at the top of the key by Cameron Gray led to a buzzer-beating layup for a 45-43 win. Gray would finish the game with 22 points. and 3 steals. Case Christensen finished with 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Caden Christensen added 8 points and 8 rebounds and Isaiah Bouwma added 5 points.

7th Grade lost to Coal City last night. (Final score unavailable). Ryan Male and Brody Grimes each had 7 points, David Allen 3 points and Fallon Stein 2. Grimes also added 9 rebounds.

12/13 vs Saunemin

7th Grade defeated Saunemin 33-28. Ryan Male and Brody Grimes had 10 points each. Mason Jordan added 9 and Fallon Stein 4. Jordan also had 11 steals.

The 8th Grade also earned a win. The final score was 50-33. Cameron Gray had 22 points, Caden and Case Christensen both added 9. Isiah Bouwma had 8 and Wyatt McNally added 2. Case Christensen had 11 rebounds, Gray and Bouwma each had 5 steals. Gray added 5 assists.

12/11 vs Wilmington

The 8th Grade celebrated 8th Grade Night tonight and used the home crowd to their advantage jumping out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead over Wilmington. Caden Christensen added 3 threes in the frame. The Tigers wouldn’t look back on the search for their 10th win of the season with a 52-31 final score. Cameron Gray led all scorers with 19 points and 6 assists. Case Christensen added 16 points and 8 rebounds. Caden Christensen finished with 9, Isaiah Bouwma 6, and Tyson Sorensen with 2. Blake Brassard was active all night on the boards keeping several possessions alive for the Tigers and pulling in 5 rebounds of his own.

7th Grade grabbed an early lead with intense defense. Ty Tjelle and David Allen were able to force several turnovers and Mason Jordan grabbed 7 steals to lead the defense. The Tigers will finish with a 32-23 win. Brody Grimes and Ryan Male each had 11 points. Rylin Wright added 4 points. Allen, Jordan, and Fallon Stein each added 2 points. Male added 9 rebounds.

12/7 at Saratoga

The 7th Grade boys started with a solid first quarter battling a tough Saratoga team. The Tigers would stay close with a 10-14 score at the end of 1 due to forced turnovers by Ty Tjelle and David Allen. They could not however keep the pace and after turnovers and foul trouble in the second quarter, the Tigers would find themselves down 25-12 at the half. The Tigers would not recover from this falling short with a final score of 30-38. Ryan Male led the Tigers with 13 points, Mason Jordan 10 points and 9 rebounds, Brody Grimes 4 points, and David Allen 3 points.

The 8th Grade found their 9th win of the season with a 52-47 win over Saratoga. In an intense full-court battle, the Tigers would jump out to a quick 17-12 lead at the end of 1. The Hawks would answer in the 2nd and tie up the game at 27 going into halftime. The Tigers stepped up their intensity and played a solid 3rd quarter building their lead to 11. They would need every bit of the lead as the Hawks would cut the lead to 3 with just 20 seconds to go. The Tiger defense was able to hold strong and with 4 seconds to go Tysen Sorensen was able to keep a defensive rebound alive by tipping it out to Cameron Gray who was fouled. Gray hit both free throws to seal the win for the Tigers. Gray would finish the night leading all scorers with 19. Also scoring for the tigers were Isiah Bouwma with 18, Caden Christensen with 9, and Case Christensen with 6. Case Christensen’s presence was known throughout the night as he was all over the court finishing with 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 3 assists. The Tigers are now 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the IVC Conference.

Dec 6

Last night the Blue&White teams took on Saratogae.

In the first game of the evening the Blue team fell 26-29. The Tigers played a solid game with lots of intensity and improvement throughout but fell just a little short.

The Tigers were lead by Kash Olsen 11pts and a number of assist, Chase Chandler 6 pts, Jaxon Pluger 6pts, and Brayson Brown who came up with some big rebounds in important situations.

“I was very pleased with our effort and our grit throughout the game tonight.” Coach Jenkins

In the second game, the Tigers fell 2-4. Talon Mack scored the lone basket for the Tigers in the game. “The team competed hard and hustled tonight.”

The Tigers travel to Hershcer tonight.

Dec 5

GSWB (Gardner South Wilmington Braceville) traveled to Elwood last night.

7th grade with a 26-13 win improving their record to 7-3. Scoring for the Tigers were Brody Grimes 10 points, Mason Jordan 8, Ryan Male 6, Ty Tjelle 2. Jordan added 6 steals.

GSWB 8th graders also came home with a 38-26 win. The 8th graders are now 8-2. Cameron Gray 12 points, Case Christensen 9, Caden Christensen 8, Isaiah Bouwma 6, Wyatt McNally 2, and Tysen Sorensen 1. Bouwma also added 10 rebounds.

The 6th Grade Tigers competed at MVK on Saturday 12/2. The 6th grade Tigers fell in both games, 17-22 vs MVK and 14-31 vs Nettle Creek. It was a tough day for the team, “we had trouble hitting shots all morning.” On Tuesday 12/5, the Tigers hosted Elwood. In the first game of the evening the Tigers came away with a 42-2 victory. The Tigers were lead by Kash Olsen with 20pts, Jaxon Pluger 13 pts, and Tyler Futia 4 pts. “We played a solid game of basketball”. In the second game the Tigers fell 16-18. The Tigers were lead by Tyler Futia with 10pts, Peyton Welsh 4 pts, and Brayson Brown 2 pts. “The boys played hard tonight, just came up a little short.” The Tigers are back in action tonight, as they host Saratoga.

Nov 9

The 6th grade Tigers travelled to Streator Thursday night for 2 games in the Joe Bedeker Tournament.

In the first game of the evening the Tigers played St.Michaels/Ransom. The Tigers came out of the gates playing aggressive and solid basketball and held a 16-14 lead at the half. In the second half the shots started not falling and in the end fell by a score of 21-28. The Tigers were lead by Kash Olsen with 9 points, Talon Mack with 4, and a solid rebounding game from Kash Kerner and Chase Chandler. Jaxon Pluger and Tyler Futia played stellar defense throughout the game.

In the second game of the evening the Tigers played Marseilles. The Tigers came out hot from the start and played suffocating defense holding Marseilles scoreless in the first half. The Tigers took the victory 26-3. Leading the charge was Kash Olsen with 16pts and Jaxon Pluger with 8pts.

The 6th grade Tigers will play again on Saturday.

“We really played well this evening. Our defense was much better tonight and the team played consistent basketball. I am very proud of the progress these young men are showing on the court.” Coach Jenkins.

Nov 6

7th Grade Boys moved their record to 2-0 with a 41-35 win over ICS. In a game that was a tough battle the whole way, the Tigers would use a strong team effort in the second half to finish with the win. Ryan Male led all scorers with 21 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Brody Grimes 10 points, Mason Jordan 6, David Allen and Ty Tjelle each with 2. Jordan also added 12 rebounds. Jordan had a solid game and finished with 12 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists. Grimes added 9 boards.

The 8th Graders came back from a 20-10 halftime score to earn their second win of the season. Isiah Bouwma and Case Christensen would step up on defense to help hold ICS scoreless in the 3rd. The Tigers would win that quarter 15-0 led by great passing from Wyatt McNally. The Tigers would never look back and ended with a final score of 39-26. Cameron Gray had 20 points, Followed by Caden Christensen with 9, Case Christensen with 6, and Isiah Bouwma with 4. Caden Christensen also added 9 rebounds.

Nov 1 (White)

The 7th and 8th grade boys opened their season tonight at Morris.

In the 7th grade game Morris jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead. After a timeout the Tigers would settle in and work together to battle back to take a 9-6 lead after the 1st quarter. Morris would regain the lead right at the end of the 1st half with a score of 13-15. The Tigers would hold Morris to a 1 point 3rd quarter and were able to find Brody Grimes inside for 9 points in the 3rd. The Tigers held strong in the 4th to finish with a 28-23 win. Grimes would lead all scorers with 18 points off of assists from Ty Tjelle, Mason Jordan and Ryan Male, Jordan and Male each added 4 points. David Allen added a bucket. Fallon Stein really stepped it up as a leader on defense.

The 8th grade Tigers found themselves on the scoreboard early with quick passing and aggressive offense. Halftime score was 18-8 Tigers. The second half would be more of the same for the Tigers as they would finish the other a 35-18 win. Case Christensen lead all scorers with 12, Cameron Gray 11, Caden Christensen 8, Blake Brassard and Thomas Phillips each added 2. Wyatt McNally was able to pressure the Morris guards all night making it difficult to get an offense started. Isiah Bouwma was solid in the paint on defense and added some solid rebounds for the Tigers.

Next game for the Tigers ins Monday at ICS

Oct 30 (Blue)

he GSWB Tigers Blue team opened their season last night. The Tigers traveled to Dwight and fell in a close game 21-22.

The Tigers started off slow but found their rhythm in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to come charging back making the game close. The Tigers were led by Kash Olsen with 9 points and Kash Kerner with 6 points. Chase Chandler and Talon Mack chipped in with solid defense and rebounding throughout the game.

“We started off a little slow tonight, but as the game went on we found our way and played solid team basketball” Coach Jenkins

In the second game of the evening, the White team fell to Dwight. The White team was led by Tyler Futia with 2 points. The team played hard the entire game.

The Tiger play again on Wednesday when they travel to Morris Grade School.