Feb 1 Dwight vs Seneca
Dwight Varsity 38
Seneca Varsity 46
Lilly Duffy 10 pts, 3 assists
Kassy Kodat 8 pts, 4 rebounds
Ryan Bean 8 pts, 7 rebounds
Mikayla Chambers 7 pts, 7 rebounds

Dwight JV 38

Seneca JV 29
Ella Legner 16 pts, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 8 pts, 6 rebounds
Sophie Buck 6 pts, 3 rebounds
Feb 1 GSW vs Illinois Lutheran
GSW varsity girls defeated Illinois Lutheran 61-36.
Points
Addi Fair 27 points
Aspen Lardi 9 points
Grace Olsen 8 points
We are now 18-7 overall and 12-1 in the conference.  We play again on Monday night at home vs. Donovan.
Jan 30 Dwight vs Wilmington 
Dwight Varsity 50
Wilmington Varsity 34
Kassy Kodat 14 pts, 4 steals
Lilly Duffy 11 pts, 5 assists
Mikayla Chambers 11 pts, 4 rebounds
Ryan Bean 8 pts, 8 rebounds
Dwight JV 40
Wilmington JV 56
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 21 pts, 5 rebounds
Sophie Buck 11 pts, 3 rebounds
Jan 29 GSW vs Clifton Central
GSW varsity girls defeated Clifton Central 58-45.
Addi Fair broke the all-time scoring record at GSW breaking a record previously held by Rachel Mack.  She currently has 1,824 points.
Points
Addi Fair 31 points
Eva Henderson 11 points
Grace Olsen 8 points
Aspen Lardi 6 points
Maya Cacello 2 points
We are now 17-7 overall and 11-1 in the conference.
We play again on Thursday night vs. Illinois Lutheran at home. 5:30 start.
Jan 29 Dwight vs Henry (Washburn) at Dwight on 1/9
Dwight Varsity 50
Henry Varsity 44
Ryan Bean 14 pts, 12 rebounds
Kassy Kodat 11 pts, 3 assists
Mikayla Chambers 10 pts, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks
Dwight JV 39
Washburn JV 28
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 12 pts, 3 rebounds
Sophie Buck 9 pts
Izzy Bunting 7 pts, 6 rebounds
Jan 26 GSW vs Il Lutheran
GSW varsity girls defeated IL Lutheran 72-26.  Addi Fair broke GSW’s record for most points scored in a game tonight.
Points
Addi Fair 45 points
Grace Olsen 7 points
Madison Wright 7 points
We are now 16-7 overall and 10-1 in the RVC.  We play again on Monday night at home vs. Central.  Varsity starts at 5:30.
Jan 25 GSW vs Beecher
GSW varsity girls lost to Beecher 47-39
Points
Addi Fair 17 points
Grace Olsen 10 points
Maddie Simms 8 points
We are now 15-7 overall and 9-1 in the RVC.  We play tomorrow night at Illinois Lutheran.  Varsity only game at 5:30pm
Jan 25 Dwight vs Putnam County
Dwight Varsity 27
Putnam Varsity 37
Kassy Kodat 12 pts, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Mikayla Chambers 5 pts, 16 rebounds, 5 steals
Dwight JV 19
Putnam County JV 24
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 7 pts, 3 rebounds
Ella Legner 5 pts, 2 assists, 4 steals
Jan 24 Dwight @ Somonauk
Dwight Varsity 44
Somonauk Varsity 26
Mikayla Chambers 12 pts, 7 rebounds, 5 steals
Ryan Bean 10 pts, 12 rebounds
Lilly Duffy 9 pts, 4 assists
Dwight JV 35
Somonauk JV 27
Sophie Buck 11 pts, 4 rebounds
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 11 pts, 5 rebounds
Jan 18 Dwight vs Seneca
Dwight 36
Seneca 45
Mikayla Chambers 14 pts, 3 steals. 2 assists, 4 rebounds
Kassy Kodat 11 pts, 3 rebounds
Ryan Bean 6 pts, 5 rebounds
For Seneca:
Congrats to Alyssa Zellers being named to Tri County All Tournament team.
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers        11
Evelyn O’Connor   10
14-12 (5-5)  Next up Thursday January 25 @ Roanoke Benson
Jan 18 GSW vs Donovan
GSW Varsity Girls defeated Donovan 56-27.
Points
Addi Fair 22 points
Maddie Simms 10 points
Aspen Lardi 8 points
Grace Olsen 7 points
This game was a makeup game that was originally forfeited.  So our overall and conference record does not change. So we are at 15-6 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
We play again on Monday night at home vs. Momence.  Varsity tipoff time is 5:30 with JV to follow.
Jan 17 Dwight vs Roanoke @ Henry for TCC tourney
Dwight 53
Roanoke 42
Lilly Duffy 18 pts, 3 assists, 2 steals
Mikayla Chambers 12 pts, 4 steals, 8 rebounds
Kassy Kodat 9 pts, 2 steals, 5 rebounds
Jan 17 GSW vs Plano
GSW varsity girls lost to Plano 59-50.
Points
Addi Fair 21 points
Madison Wright 10 points
Grace Olsen 9 points
We are now 15-6 on the season and play tomorrow night at home vs. Donovan.

Jan 15 Seneca vs Marquette

Lady Irish            8    13    17    8    46
Marquette          11    18    13   14   56

Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers    13
Tessa Krull         12
12-12 (5-5). Next up Wednesday 1/17 vs Henry @ Henry in Conference Tourney

Jan 11 Senaca vs Marquette

                         1     2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish         18   13    6     6      43
Marquette        11    13   14   13     51
Leasing scorers
Lainie Olson    17
Alyssa Zellers   9
12-11 (5-5)   Next up Saturday 1/13@ Henry Vs Marquette (Conference Tournament)

 Jan 11 GSW vs Reed Grant Park

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 46-27.
Points
Addi Fair 17 points
Eva Henderson 10 points
Aspen Lardi 9 points
We are now 15-5 overall and 9-0 in conference play.  We play again on Tuesday night at Illinois Lutheran.  Varsity game only at 5:30.

 Jan 10 Dwight vs Reed Custer

Dwight Varsity 42
Reed Custer Varsity 31
Dwight: Kassy Kodat 20 pts, 3 steals, 6 rebounds
Mikayla Chambers 14 pts, 4 steals, 3 assists, 4 rebounds
Ryan Bean 8 pts, 6 rebound
Dwight JV 33
Reed Custer JV 25
Dwight: Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 pts, 3 rebounds
Izzy Bunting 8 pts, 9 rebounds
Sophie Buck 7 pts, 5 steals
Ella Legner 7 pts, 4 steals

 Jan 8 GSW vs Tri-Point

GSW varsity girls defeated Tri-Point 57-42.
Points
Addi Fair 38 points
Madison Wright 8 points
Eva Henderson 6 points
We are now 14-5 overall and 8-0 in conference.  We play again on Thursday at home vs. Grant Park. Varsity plays first at 5:30.

Jan 8 Seneca @ Henry

                        1     2     3     4      Total

Lady Irish      13   13   20   17       63
Henry              6   12   10     3       31
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers     18
Lainie Olson        17
Audry McNabb     9
12-10 ( 5-4)  next up @ Marquette
Thursday 1/11

Jan 8 Dwight vs Roanoke Benson

Dwight Varsity 58
Roanoke Varsity 38
Dwight: Kassy Kodat 19 pts, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Mikayla Chambers 18 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists
Lilly Duffy 7 pts, 2 steals, 2 assists
Dwight JV 25
Roanoke Benson JV 34
Dwight: Claire Sandeno 8 pts, 4 rebounds
              Cloe Gall 5 pts, 4 rebounds

Jan 4 Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1     2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish              10   15    8    12      45

Putnam County    12    5    13     7      37
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers    11
Lainie Olson        9
Tessa Krull          9
11-10 (4-4)
Next up home vs Henry 1/8

Jan 4 GSW vs Grace Christian

GSW varsity girls defeated Grace Christian 64-34.
Points
Addi Fair 28 points
Grace Olsen 17 points
Eva Henderson 6 points
Maddie Simms 5 points
We are now 13-5 overall and 7-0 in conference. We play again on Monday night at Tri-Point. Varsity has a 5:30 start.

Dec 29 Seneca vs West Chicago

Congrats to Alyssa Zellers being named to the Lisle All Tournament Team

                           1     2     3    4    Total

Lady Irish          7     5    15   8      35
West Chicago   8    13   11   10    42
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers          9
Graysen Provance   8
10-10 (3-4)
Next Vs Putnam County @ Seneca 1/4
JV girls won the Lisle Christmas Tournament

Dec 28 Seneca vs Timothy Christian

1     2     3     4      Total

Lady Irish                  9      9    16   11       45
Timothy Christian    12    5     12   9        38
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers      21
Tessa Krull            11
10-9 (3-4)
Next up Friday 12/29 @ Lisle vs West Chicago for Consolation Championship at 8:00
JV Lady Irish play Friday 12/29 @ Lisle vs ICCP for the Championship at 12:45

Dec 27 Seneca vs Addison Trail

1       2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish          13     9    13    5       40
Addison Trail     14    4     11    6       35
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers     12
Lainie Olson         7
9-9 (3-4).  Next up 12/28 Thursday vs Timothy Christian @ Lisle. 8:00

Dec 26 Seneca @ Lisle

1     2     3     4     Final

Lady Irish     8    12    5    20      45
Lisle            12   10   17    8       47
Lading scorers
Alyssa Zellers     13
Lainie Olson        11
8-9 (3-4) next up tomorrow 5:00 @ Lisle vs Addison Trail

Dec 21 Dwight @ Lexington

Dwight 44, Lexington 61
Kassy Kodat – 16 pts, 4 rebounds
Mikayla Chambers – 10 pts, 3 steals, 4 rebounds
Ryan Bean – 9 pts, 6 rebounds
Dwight JV 40, Lexington JV 42
Makayla Wahl-Seabert – 22 pts, 2 steals, 3 rebounds
Claire Sandeno – 6 pts, 3 steals, 2 rebounds
Sophie Buck – 6 pts, 4 rebounds

 

Dec 20 Seneca @ Serena

1     2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish   12   12    4     12      40
Serena        12   16    9     9       46
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers      12
Tessa Krull           10
8-8  (3-4)
Next up at Lisle Christmas tourney 12/26 vs Lisle

Dec 20 GSW vs Manteno

GSW varsity girls defeated Manteno 48-42.
Points
Addi Fair 28 points
Maddi Simms 6 points
Grace Olsen 5 points
We are now 11-5 overall and 5-0 in the conference.  We play again tomorrow night at Donovan.  5:30 start.

Dec 19 Dwight vs Seneca

                     1     2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish    12   8    10   9      39
Dwight          2    6    9    9      26
Seneca Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers     9
Tessa Krull          9
Dwight Leading Scorers
Ryan Bean 8 pts, 9 rebounds
Njomza Asllani 5 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Kassy Kodat 4 pts, 3 rebounds

Dwight JV 16
Seneca JV 45

Makayla Wahl-Seabert 4 pts, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Addy Sulzberger 3 pts, 2 steals
Sophie Buck 3 pts, 4 rebounds

Dec 18 GSW vs Beecher

GSW varsity girls defeated Beecher 56-39
Points
Addi Fair 28 points
Grace Olsen 11 points
Aspen Lardi 6 points
Maddie Simms 6 points
We are now 10-5 overall and 5-0 in the RVC.  We play again on Wednesday night at home vs. Manteno.  Varsity plays first at 5:30 followed by JV.

Dec 14 Dwighht vs

No results reported.

Dec 14 GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW varsity girls defeated Clifton Central last night 43-40
Points
Addi Fair 20 points
Grace Olsen 17 points
We are now 9-5 overall and 4-0 in the conference.  We play again on Monday night at home vs. Beecher.  Varsity plays first at 5:30pm

Dec 14 Seneca vs Newark

                       1      2      3      4      Total

Lady Irish      7     12     17    14       50
Newark         12    8      12     6        38
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers     21
Lauryn Barla         9
7-7   (2-4)
Next up Monday home vs Dwight

Dec 13 GSW vs Iroquois West – Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

GSW varsity girls lost to Iroquois West 56-33 in the championship game of the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament.  We finished in second place..
Points
Grace Olsen 11 points
Maddie Simms 10 points
Madison Wright 6 points
Eva Henderson 6 points
We are now 8-5 overall.  Addi Fair was named tournament MVP and Grace Olsen was also a part of the all-tournament team.  We play again tomorrow night vs Clifton Central in conference action.  Varsity plays first at 5:30 followed by JV.

Dec 13 Dwight Varsity vs Tri Point Varsity at Dwight

Dwight 56
Tri Point 35
Mikayla Chambers = 16 pts 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Makayla Wahl-Seabert = 13 points, 2 rebounds
Sophie Buck = 7 pts, 3 steals
Njomza Asllani = 7 pts, 2 steals

Dec 11 Seneca vs St Bede

1       2      3      4      Total

Lady Irish      6       5     16     2        29
St. Bede        9     14     22    13       58
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers        9
Lainie Olson           7
6-7 (2-4)
Next up Thursday 12/14 home vs Newark

Dec 11 GSW vs Grace Christian at Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

GSW varsity girls defeated Grace Christian 52-39 in the IW Tournament.
Points
Grace Olsen 16 points
Addi Fair 16 points
Madison Wright 13 points
We are now 3-0 in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and play on Wednesday night at 7pm for the championship vs. Iroquois West.  Our overall record is now 8-4.

Dec 11 Dwight @ Henry

Dwight Varsity Ladies were also victorious 58 – 34. Ryan Bean had 17 pts and 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 11 pts 5 steals & 4 assists, Ella Legner had 8 pts,  Lilly Duffy had 5 pts and 4 assists & Njomza Asllani had 3 pts & 4 steals.

Dwight JV Lady Trojans beat Lowpoint-Washburn last night 30-24. Lilly Duffy had 7 pts followed by Mikayla Wahl-Seabert with 6. 

Dec 9 Conference Tornament at Iroquois West – GSW vs Milford and GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW played two games today.
In our morning game, GSW defeated Milford 45-28
Points
Grace Olsen 18 points
Addi Fair 14 points
Aspen Lardi 8 points
In our afternoon game, GSW defeated Clifton Central 58-35.
Points
Addi Fair 28 points
Grace Olsen 17 points
Madison Wright 7 points
After our two games today we are now 2-0 in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament.  We play again on Monday at 5:30pm vs. Grace Christian in Gilman.

 

On a side note, after our two games today Addi Fair surpassed 1,500 points for her career.

Dec 9 Seneca @ Annawan

                      1      2      3      4       Total

Seneca        8      6      18     8        42
Annawan     32    13     7      24      76
Leading scorers
Graysen Provance    11
Alyssa Zellers             9
6-6  (2-3)
Lady Irish play next on Monday 12/11 @ St Bede

Dec 7 Dwight @ Putnam County

The Dwight Lady Trojans lost Thursday’s away game to Putnam County 50 – 22. Ryan Bean scored 9 points for the Trojans.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Dwight 5 10 2 5 22
Putnam County 13 13 15 9 50
5 Ryan Bean (So) 9
10 Lilly Duffy (Jr) 2
11 Njomza Asllani (Sr) 3
12 M. Chambers (Fr) 2
23 M. Wahl-Seabert (So) 3
30 I. Bunting (Jr) 3

Dec 7 GSW vs Momence

                                 1      2      3      4      Total

GSW                       11     15     22    9     57
Momence                10     12     6     16    44
GSW varsity girls defeated Momence 57-44.
Points
Addi Fair 28 points
Grace Olsen 17 points
Maddie Simms 8 points
We are now 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the RVC.  We play again on Saturday morning at 10:30 vs. Milford at Iroquois West High School. That game starts the Iroquois West Christmas Tournament for us.

Dec 7 Seneca Lady Irish vs Roanoke Benson

                                 1      2      3      4      Total

Seneca                   13     10     18    14     55
Roanoke Benson   12     8        9     10    39
Leading scorers
Lauryn Barla         18
Alyssa Zellers        9
Evelyn O’Connor   9
6-5 (2-3)
Next @ Annawan Saturday 12/9 JV 1:00

Dec 6 Dwight vs Streator

The Varsity Lady Trojans were victorious over Streator 50-23.  Ryan Bean and Makayla Wahl-Seabert led the team with 12 points each followed by Makayla Chambers with 10.

The JV Girls won in overtime against Streator last night.  Makayla Wahl-Seabert popped in 13 points, followed by Sophie Buck with 11.  Issy Bunting pulled in 9 rebounds.  

.

Dec 4 Seneca @ Midland

                       1     2      3      4      Total

Seneca          5     9     11     12       37
Midland         9     13    9      14      45
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers.  19
5-5 (1-3)  next Thursday game at home vs Roanoke benson

Dec 4 Dwight vs Ottawa Marquette

The Dwight Lady Trojan Varsity lost 49-59 to Ottawa Marquette.
Mikayla Chambers lead with 22 points, 8 steals, and 9 rebounds
Ryan Bean had 17 points and 13 rebounds

The Trojans kept it neck and neck through the 3rd quarter, but fell to a tough offensive team.

Jv lost 25-55 to Ottawa Marquette with Mikayla Wahl-Seabert leading with 10 points, followed by Claire Sandeno with 7, and Sophie Buck with 6.

Dec 2 Seneca @ Ottawa

                       1      2      3       4       Total

Seneca          4     8      7       6        25
Ottawa          20    7     14      14      55
Leading scorers
Lainie Olson        8
Alyssa Zellers      7
5-4 (1-2)
Next game @ Midland 12/4 Monday

Nov 30 Dwight vs St. Bede

The Dwight Varsity team lost to St. Bede. The Lady Trojans are now 3 – 3 overall and 0 – 2 in the conference.

JV Girls Basketball won 38-30 over St. Bede.  Makayla Wahl-Seabert was leading scorer with 17, followed by Sophie Buck

with 8 and Chloe Gall with 6.

 

Nov 30 GSW @ Grant Park

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 50-22
Points
Addi Fair 20 points
Aspen Lardi 10 points
Maddie Simms 8 points
We are now 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the RVC.

Nov 30 Seneca vs Marquette

                       1      2      3      4      Total

Seneca         12    14    10     12       48
Marquette    13    13      9     19       54
Leading scorers
Lauryn Barla       15
Alyssa Zellers     11
Lainie Olson        11
5-3 (1-2)   Next up @ Ottawa Saturday 12/2 JV 1:00 start. Varsity to follow.

Nov 28 Seneca vs Reed Custer

1       2       3       4       Total

Seneca            13     13     14      12       52
Reed Custer    11      7      11        9       38
Leading scorers
Evelyn O’Connor     17
Lauryn Barla             10
5-2 (1-1)
Next up Thursday 11/30 at home vs Marquette

Nov 27 Seneca vs Henry

1      2     3      4      Total

Seneca          16    12    11     10      49
Henry             6      6      7     15      34
Leading scorers
Evelyn O’Connor    12
Alyssa Zellers         11
Tessa Krull               7
4-2 (1-1)
Next up @ Reed Custer Tuesday 11/28

Nov 27 GSW vs Tripoint:

GSW varsity girls defeated Tri-Point 54-47.
Points
Addi Fair 26 points
Grace Olsen 13 points
Madison Wright 10 points
We are now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in conference.  We play again on Thursday night at Grant Park. 5:30 varsity start time with JV to follow.

Nov 21 GSW vs Herscher:

GSW varsity girls lost to Herscher 38-26.
Points
Addi Fair 18
Grace Olsen 6
We are now 2-4 overall.  We play next on Monday night at home vs. Tri-Point.

Nov 20

Seneca Lady Irish Basketball

                               1      2       3       4       Total
Seneca                  9      7       10     10        36
Putnam County    18    2        7      16        43
Leading scorers
Lauryn Barla      11
Alyssa Zellers     8
Audry McNabb   8
Girls play next 11/27 Monday at Henry
3-2 (0-1) on the season
GSW varsity girls defeated Reed-Custer 47-37.
Points
Addi Fair 25 points
Grace Olsen 12 points
We are now 2-3 overall and play tomorrow night at home vs. Herscher. Varsity only game at 5:30pm

Nov 18 – Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney

7th Place:  FCW 48  Herscher 44
3rd Place:  Seneca 67  Marquette
Championship:  Serena 41  Fieldcrest 35

All Tournament Team:
Seneca Pool
Paisley Twait-Serena
Jenna Setchell-Serena
Makayla McNally-Serena
Alyssa Zellers-Seneca
McKenna Christiansen-Hall
FCW Pool
Kaitlyn White-Fieldcrest
Riley Burton-Fieldcrest
Lilly Craig-Marquette
Chloe Larson-Marquette
Hayley Michels-Normal JV

3rd place Champions of Thanksgiving Tourney

                        1      2      3      4     Total

Seneca          10    14    24    19      67
Marquette      10    16    14    17      57

 

Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers.     20
Lauryn Barla         13
Evelyn O’Connor  12
Audry McNabb       9

Congrats to Alyssa Zellers on All Tourney Team

3-1 on season
next up @ Putnam County Monday 11/20

NOV 18 GSW VS GRANT PARK

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 37-25.
Points
Addi Fair 20 points
Grace Olsen 9 points
We are now 1-3 overall and play again on Monday night at home vs. Reed-Custer.  Varsity only game starts at 5:30pm.

Nov 18 Dwight Girls Basketball: The Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk Friday night 47-25. Mikayla Chambers led the scoring with 14 pts followed by Ryan Bean with 12 & Sophie Buck with 9. Ryan Bean also had 13 rebounds and Mikayla Chambers had 6 steals and Lilly Duffy 5 assists.

Nov 16 Dwight vs Newark

The Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Newark last night 39-55. Lilly Duffy had 16 points, Mikayla Chambers had 9 pts and 4 steals & Ryan Bean had 8 points with 8 rebounds.

Nov 16 GSW vs Coal City

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 22-58.
Points
Addi Fair 14
We are now 0-3 and play on Saturday at 10am against Grant Park to finish out the tournament.

Nov 16 Seneca vs Serena – Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney

                        1      2     3     4    Total

Seneca          10     9     4     4      27
Serena           14    16    13    6     49
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb    12
Alyssa Zellers        6
2-1
Play Saturday 11:30 AM at Seneca vs Marquette
Nov 15 GSW vs Morris
GSW varsity girls lost to Morris 60-33
Points
Grace Olsen 11 points
Addi Fair 16 points
We are now 0-2 and play tomorrow night vs. Coal City.
Nov 14 Seneca vs Hall 

                     1.    2.    3.    4.    Total

Seneca.      15.   6.    19.   10.    50
Hall.             11.   4.     4.     2.     21
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers.     14
Evelyn O’Connor. 11
Tessa Krull.            7
2-0.
Play Serena Thur night 7:00 at Seneca
Nov 13 Seneca vs Herscher – Thanksgiving Tourney at Seneca
                                 1    2   3    4   Total
Seneca lady Irish   11  9  14  10  44
Herscher                  4  2  13  5    23
Leading scorers
Lady Irish
Alyssa Zellers 14 pts
Lainie Olson    12 pts
Nov 13 GSW vs Manteno
GSW girls varsity lost to Manteno 42-50.
Scoring
Addi Fair 29 points
Aspen Lardi 5 points
We are 0-1 overall now.  We play again on Wednesday night at 8pm vs. Morris.