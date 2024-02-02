We are now 15-7 overall and 9-1 in the RVC. We play tomorrow night at Illinois Lutheran. Varsity only game at 5:30pm

We are now 16-7 overall and 10-1 in the RVC. We play again on Monday night at home vs. Central. Varsity starts at 5:30.

GSW varsity girls defeated IL Lutheran 72-26. Addi Fair broke GSW’s record for most points scored in a game tonight.

Jan 29 Dwight vs Henry (Washburn) at Dwight on 1/9

We play again on Thursday night vs. Illinois Lutheran at home. 5:30 start.

We are now 17-7 overall and 11-1 in the conference.

Addi Fair broke the all-time scoring record at GSW breaking a record previously held by Rachel Mack. She currently has 1,824 points.

We are now 18-7 overall and 12-1 in the conference. We play again on Monday night at home vs. Donovan.

Congrats to Alyssa Zellers being named to Tri County All Tournament team.

Jan 18 GSW vs Donovan GSW Varsity Girls defeated Donovan 56-27. Points Addi Fair 22 points Maddie Simms 10 points Aspen Lardi 8 points Grace Olsen 7 points This game was a makeup game that was originally forfeited. So our overall and conference record does not change. So we are at 15-6 overall and 9-0 in the conference. We play again on Monday night at home vs. Momence. Varsity tipoff time is 5:30 with JV to follow. Jan 17 Dwight vs Roanoke @ Henry for TCC tourney Dwight 53 Roanoke 42 Lilly Duffy 18 pts, 3 assists, 2 steals Mikayla Chambers 12 pts, 4 steals, 8 rebounds Kassy Kodat 9 pts, 2 steals, 5 rebounds Jan 17 GSW vs Plano GSW varsity girls lost to Plano 59-50. Points Addi Fair 21 points Madison Wright 10 points Grace Olsen 9 points We are now 15-6 on the season and play tomorrow night at home vs. Donovan. Jan 15 Seneca vs Marquette

Lady Irish 8 13 17 8 46

Marquette 11 18 13 14 56

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 13

Tessa Krull 12

12-12 (5-5). Next up Wednesday 1/17 vs Henry @ Henry in Conference Tourney

Jan 11 Senaca vs Marquette 1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 18 13 6 6 43 Marquette 11 13 14 13 51 Leasing scorers Lainie Olson 17 Alyssa Zellers 9 12-11 (5-5) Next up Saturday 1/13@ Henry Vs Marquette (Conference Tournament) Jan 11 GSW vs Reed Grant Park

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 46-27.

Points

Addi Fair 17 points

Eva Henderson 10 points

Aspen Lardi 9 points

We are now 15-5 overall and 9-0 in conference play. We play again on Tuesday night at Illinois Lutheran. Varsity game only at 5:30.

Jan 10 Dwight vs Reed Custer

Dwight Varsity 42 Reed Custer Varsity 31 Dwight: Kassy Kodat 20 pts, 3 steals, 6 rebounds Mikayla Chambers 14 pts, 4 steals, 3 assists, 4 rebounds Ryan Bean 8 pts, 6 rebound

Dwight JV 33

Reed Custer JV 25

Dwight: Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 pts, 3 rebounds

Izzy Bunting 8 pts, 9 rebounds

Sophie Buck 7 pts, 5 steals

Ella Legner 7 pts, 4 steals

Jan 8 GSW vs Tri-Point

GSW varsity girls defeated Tri-Point 57-42.

Points

Addi Fair 38 points

Madison Wright 8 points

Eva Henderson 6 points

We are now 14-5 overall and 8-0 in conference. We play again on Thursday at home vs. Grant Park. Varsity plays first at 5:30.

Jan 8 Seneca @ Henry

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 13 13 20 17 63

Henry 6 12 10 3 31

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 18

Lainie Olson 17

Audry McNabb 9

12-10 ( 5-4) next up @ Marquette

Thursday 1/11

Jan 8 Dwight vs Roanoke Benson

Dwight Varsity 58 Roanoke Varsity 38 Dwight: Kassy Kodat 19 pts, 6 rebounds, 2 steals Mikayla Chambers 18 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists Lilly Duffy 7 pts, 2 steals, 2 assists

Dwight JV 25

Roanoke Benson JV 34

Dwight: Claire Sandeno 8 pts, 4 rebounds

Cloe Gall 5 pts, 4 rebounds

Jan 4 Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 10 15 8 12 45

Putnam County 12 5 13 7 37

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 11

Lainie Olson 9

Tessa Krull 9

11-10 (4-4)

Next up home vs Henry 1/8

Jan 4 GSW vs Grace Christian

GSW varsity girls defeated Grace Christian 64-34.

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Grace Olsen 17 points

Eva Henderson 6 points

Maddie Simms 5 points

We are now 13-5 overall and 7-0 in conference. We play again on Monday night at Tri-Point. Varsity has a 5:30 start.

Dec 29 Seneca vs West Chicago

Congrats to Alyssa Zellers being named to the Lisle All Tournament Team

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 7 5 15 8 35 West Chicago 8 13 11 10 42 Leading scorers Alyssa Zellers 9 Graysen Provance 8 10-10 (3-4) Next Vs Putnam County @ Seneca 1/4 JV girls won the Lisle Christmas Tournament

Dec 28 Seneca vs Timothy Christian

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 9 9 16 11 45

Timothy Christian 12 5 12 9 38

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 21

Tessa Krull 11

10-9 (3-4)

Next up Friday 12/29 @ Lisle vs West Chicago for Consolation Championship at 8:00

JV Lady Irish play Friday 12/29 @ Lisle vs ICCP for the Championship at 12:45

Dec 27 Seneca vs Addison Trail

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 13 9 13 5 40

Addison Trail 14 4 11 6 35

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 12

Lainie Olson 7

9-9 (3-4). Next up 12/28 Thursday vs Timothy Christian @ Lisle. 8:00

Dec 26 Seneca @ Lisle

1 2 3 4 Final

Lady Irish 8 12 5 20 45

Lisle 12 10 17 8 47

Lading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 13

Lainie Olson 11

8-9 (3-4) next up tomorrow 5:00 @ Lisle vs Addison Trail

Dec 21 Dwight @ Lexington

Dwight 44, Lexington 61 Kassy Kodat – 16 pts, 4 rebounds Mikayla Chambers – 10 pts, 3 steals, 4 rebounds Ryan Bean – 9 pts, 6 rebounds

Dwight JV 40, Lexington JV 42

Makayla Wahl-Seabert – 22 pts, 2 steals, 3 rebounds

Claire Sandeno – 6 pts, 3 steals, 2 rebounds

Sophie Buck – 6 pts, 4 rebounds

Dec 20 Seneca @ Serena

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 12 12 4 12 40

Serena 12 16 9 9 46

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 12

Tessa Krull 10

8-8 (3-4)

Next up at Lisle Christmas tourney 12/26 vs Lisle

Dec 20 GSW vs Manteno

GSW varsity girls defeated Manteno 48-42.

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Maddi Simms 6 points

Grace Olsen 5 points

We are now 11-5 overall and 5-0 in the conference. We play again tomorrow night at Donovan. 5:30 start.

Dec 19 Dwight vs Seneca

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 12 8 10 9 39 Dwight 2 6 9 9 26 Seneca Leading Scorers Alyssa Zellers 9 Tessa Krull 9

Dwight Leading Scorers

Ryan Bean 8 pts, 9 rebounds

Njomza Asllani 5 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Kassy Kodat 4 pts, 3 rebounds

Dwight JV 16

Seneca JV 45

Makayla Wahl-Seabert 4 pts, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Addy Sulzberger 3 pts, 2 steals

Sophie Buck 3 pts, 4 rebounds

Dec 18 GSW vs Beecher

GSW varsity girls defeated Beecher 56-39

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Grace Olsen 11 points

Aspen Lardi 6 points

Maddie Simms 6 points

We are now 10-5 overall and 5-0 in the RVC. We play again on Wednesday night at home vs. Manteno. Varsity plays first at 5:30 followed by JV.

Dec 14 Dwighht vs

No results reported.

Dec 14 GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW varsity girls defeated Clifton Central last night 43-40

Points

Addi Fair 20 points

Grace Olsen 17 points

We are now 9-5 overall and 4-0 in the conference. We play again on Monday night at home vs. Beecher. Varsity plays first at 5:30pm

Dec 14 Seneca vs Newark

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 7 12 17 14 50

Newark 12 8 12 6 38

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 21

Lauryn Barla 9

7-7 (2-4)

Next up Monday home vs Dwight

Dec 13 GSW vs Iroquois West – Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

GSW varsity girls lost to Iroquois West 56-33 in the championship game of the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament. We finished in second place..

Points

Grace Olsen 11 points

Maddie Simms 10 points

Madison Wright 6 points

Eva Henderson 6 points

We are now 8-5 overall. Addi Fair was named tournament MVP and Grace Olsen was also a part of the all-tournament team. We play again tomorrow night vs Clifton Central in conference action. Varsity plays first at 5:30 followed by JV.

Dec 13 Dwight Varsity vs Tri Point Varsity at Dwight

Dwight 56

Tri Point 35

Mikayla Chambers = 16 pts 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Makayla Wahl-Seabert = 13 points, 2 rebounds

Sophie Buck = 7 pts, 3 steals

Njomza Asllani = 7 pts, 2 steals

Dec 11 Seneca vs St Bede

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 6 5 16 2 29

St. Bede 9 14 22 13 58

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 9

Lainie Olson 7

6-7 (2-4)

Next up Thursday 12/14 home vs Newark

Dec 11 GSW vs Grace Christian at Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

GSW varsity girls defeated Grace Christian 52-39 in the IW Tournament.

Points

Grace Olsen 16 points

Addi Fair 16 points

Madison Wright 13 points

We are now 3-0 in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and play on Wednesday night at 7pm for the championship vs. Iroquois West. Our overall record is now 8-4.

Dec 11 Dwight @ Henry

Dwight Varsity Ladies were also victorious 58 – 34. Ryan Bean had 17 pts and 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 11 pts 5 steals & 4 assists, Ella Legner had 8 pts, Lilly Duffy had 5 pts and 4 assists & Njomza Asllani had 3 pts & 4 steals.

Dwight JV Lady Trojans beat Lowpoint-Washburn last night 30-24. Lilly Duffy had 7 pts followed by Mikayla Wahl-Seabert with 6.

Dec 9 Conference Tornament at Iroquois West – GSW vs Milford and GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW played two games today.

In our morning game, GSW defeated Milford 45-28

Points

Grace Olsen 18 points

Addi Fair 14 points

Aspen Lardi 8 points

In our afternoon game, GSW defeated Clifton Central 58-35.

Points

Addi Fair 28 points

Grace Olsen 17 points

Madison Wright 7 points

After our two games today we are now 2-0 in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament. We play again on Monday at 5:30pm vs. Grace Christian in Gilman.

On a side note, after our two games today Addi Fair surpassed 1,500 points for her career.