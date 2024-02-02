Dwight JV 38
Jan 15 Seneca vs Marquette
Lady Irish 8 13 17 8 46
Marquette 11 18 13 14 56
Jan 11 Senaca vs Marquette
1 2 3 4 Total
Jan 11 GSW vs Reed Grant Park
Jan 10 Dwight vs Reed Custer
Jan 8 GSW vs Tri-Point
Jan 8 Seneca @ Henry
1 2 3 4 Total
Jan 8 Dwight vs Roanoke Benson
Jan 4 Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County
1 2 3 4 Total
Lady Irish 10 15 8 12 45
Jan 4 GSW vs Grace Christian
Dec 29 Seneca vs West Chicago
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 28 Seneca vs Timothy Christian
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 27 Seneca vs Addison Trail
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 26 Seneca @ Lisle
1 2 3 4 Final
Dec 21 Dwight @ Lexington
Dec 20 Seneca @ Serena
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 20 GSW vs Manteno
Dec 19 Dwight vs Seneca
1 2 3 4 Total
Dwight JV 16
Seneca JV 45
Dec 18 GSW vs Beecher
Dec 14 Dwighht vs
No results reported.
Dec 14 GSW vs Clifton Central
Dec 14 Seneca vs Newark
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 13 GSW vs Iroquois West – Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament
Dec 13 Dwight Varsity vs Tri Point Varsity at Dwight
Dec 11 Seneca vs St Bede
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 11 GSW vs Grace Christian at Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
Dec 11 Dwight @ Henry
Dwight Varsity Ladies were also victorious 58 – 34. Ryan Bean had 17 pts and 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 11 pts 5 steals & 4 assists, Ella Legner had 8 pts, Lilly Duffy had 5 pts and 4 assists & Njomza Asllani had 3 pts & 4 steals.
Dwight JV Lady Trojans beat Lowpoint-Washburn last night 30-24. Lilly Duffy had 7 pts followed by Mikayla Wahl-Seabert with 6.
Dec 9 Conference Tornament at Iroquois West – GSW vs Milford and GSW vs Clifton Central
Dec 9 Seneca @ Annawan
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 7 Dwight @ Putnam County
The Dwight Lady Trojans lost Thursday’s away game to Putnam County 50 – 22. Ryan Bean scored 9 points for the Trojans.
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Final
|Dwight
|5
|10
|2
|5
|22
|Putnam County
|13
|13
|15
|9
|50
|5
|Ryan Bean (So)
|9
|10
|Lilly Duffy (Jr)
|2
|11
|Njomza Asllani (Sr)
|3
|12
|M. Chambers (Fr)
|2
|23
|M. Wahl-Seabert (So)
|3
|30
|I. Bunting (Jr)
|3
Dec 7 GSW vs Momence
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 7 Seneca Lady Irish vs Roanoke Benson
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 6 Dwight vs Streator
The Varsity Lady Trojans were victorious over Streator 50-23. Ryan Bean and Makayla Wahl-Seabert led the team with 12 points each followed by Makayla Chambers with 10.
The JV Girls won in overtime against Streator last night. Makayla Wahl-Seabert popped in 13 points, followed by Sophie Buck with 11. Issy Bunting pulled in 9 rebounds.
.
Dec 4 Seneca @ Midland
1 2 3 4 Total
Dec 4 Dwight vs Ottawa Marquette
The Trojans kept it neck and neck through the 3rd quarter, but fell to a tough offensive team.
Jv lost 25-55 to Ottawa Marquette with Mikayla Wahl-Seabert leading with 10 points, followed by Claire Sandeno with 7, and Sophie Buck with 6.
Dec 2 Seneca @ Ottawa
1 2 3 4 Total
Nov 30 Dwight vs St. Bede
The Dwight Varsity team lost to St. Bede. The Lady Trojans are now 3 – 3 overall and 0 – 2 in the conference.
JV Girls Basketball won 38-30 over St. Bede. Makayla Wahl-Seabert was leading scorer with 17, followed by Sophie Buck
with 8 and Chloe Gall with 6.
Nov 30 GSW @ Grant Park
Nov 30 Seneca vs Marquette
1 2 3 4 Total
Nov 28 Seneca vs Reed Custer
1 2 3 4 Total
Nov 27 Seneca vs Henry
1 2 3 4 Total
Nov 27 GSW vs Tripoint:
Nov 21 GSW vs Herscher:
Nov 20
Seneca Lady Irish Basketball
Nov 18 – Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney
7th Place: FCW 48 Herscher 44
3rd Place: Seneca 67 Marquette
Championship: Serena 41 Fieldcrest 35
3rd place Champions of Thanksgiving Tourney
1 2 3 4 Total
Seneca 10 14 24 19 67
Marquette 10 16 14 17 57
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers. 20
Lauryn Barla 13
Evelyn O’Connor 12
Audry McNabb 9
Congrats to Alyssa Zellers on All Tourney Team
3-1 on season
next up @ Putnam County Monday 11/20
NOV 18 GSW VS GRANT PARK
Nov 18 Dwight Girls Basketball: The Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk Friday night 47-25. Mikayla Chambers led the scoring with 14 pts followed by Ryan Bean with 12 & Sophie Buck with 9. Ryan Bean also had 13 rebounds and Mikayla Chambers had 6 steals and Lilly Duffy 5 assists.
Nov 16 Dwight vs Newark
The Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Newark last night 39-55. Lilly Duffy had 16 points, Mikayla Chambers had 9 pts and 4 steals & Ryan Bean had 8 points with 8 rebounds.
Nov 16 GSW vs Coal City
Nov 16 Seneca vs Serena – Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney
1 2 3 4 Total
1. 2. 3. 4. Total