Is the VA a health care insurance? Do I have to be a combat veteran to use VA health care? Does my spouse keep my benefits when I pass away? How do I get a copy of my DD 214? I thought I had to be a combat veteran to get benefits.

Have you ever wondered about this or any other questions regarding veterans benefits from the US Department of Veterans Affairs or the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs?

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with other VA agencies will host an outreach event on Monday March 4, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm in Gardner at the Community Foundation of Grundy County South Resource Center at 229 Liberty Street Gardner, IL 60424.

“We get calls every week inquiring about benefits and services available for veterans and their dependents. We are happy to answer those questions and educate veterans about the benefits they might be eligible for. Unfortunately, there are also a lot of urban myths about VA services and benefits. We are here to help clarify those as well. Having the opportunity to get out into the community with the staff from Hines VA Hospital and other organizations serving veterans is another opportunity to educate our veterans.” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County VAC.

This event is open to all veterans and no registration is required.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

This event will have a representative from Hines VA Hospital to answer questions regarding eligibility and enrollment and the Vet Center will also be present to discuss their services along with the Grundy County VAC.

You may be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care.

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible Veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families. Counseling is offered to make a successful transition from military to civilian life or after a traumatic event experienced in the military to include military sexual trauma (MST). Individual, group, marriage and family counseling is offered in addition to referral and connection to other VA or community benefits and services.

Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to discuss any benefits or you would like to file a claim for any benefits or services. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting a copy.

A veteran is also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.