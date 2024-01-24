Gardner Grade School Kindergarten Pre-Registration

Pre-Registration for Gardner Grade School Kindergarten will take place Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 12:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Gardner Grade School.

The State of Illinois requires a student to be five years of age on or before September 1, 2024, and be a resident of Gardner Grade School District 72C to be eligible for Kindergarten. You will need to bring a birth certificate and three proofs of residency to register your child.

The state of Illinois Health Examination Law requires all students entering Kindergarten to have a health examination, immunization records, an eye exam, and a dental examination to begin school in August.

If you are unable to attend or have any questions, please call the office at 815-237-2313.